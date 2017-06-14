You'd better put down your lunch, because boy do we have a gory story for you. Fans of HBO's Ice and Fire saga will know that murder is the bread and butter of #GameofThrones. Alongside some incestuous bonking and #KitHarington grumpily musing into the distance, having a steady stream of blood is what keeps Thrones flowing.

Well, do you hear that? It's the bells of death ringing, because the toll is set to rise in the upcoming Season 7, as yet more characters will be left praying to the old gods and the new before meeting their maker. However, as we prepare our favorite faces as sacrificial lambs to the slaughter, let's have a little recap of who has already kicked the bucket over the past six years.

The Final Cut

One clever uber-fan has compiled six seasons of slaughter, silencing, and sinister deeds into one bitesize video. If you have 21 minutes on your hands, you too can see all 150,966 deaths unravel before your eyes. Thanks to YouTuber Leon Andrew Razon for creating the video and let's be honest, even the most die-hard Thrones fans would struggle to name every death. It seems like a hell of a lot of bloodshed, but when a show's entire first scene is basically a CSI murder site, what else do you expect?

Ahhhh, memories. There's Ned Stark losing his head, Robb Stark losing his lunch, Catelyn Stark losing her vocal chords, and Rickon Stark losing the world's easiest running race — just zig-zag, kid. Basically, if you are a member of House Stark (or anyone loyal to them) it hasn't been a great decade, really. Other big players to shuffle off the mortal map of Westeros have been Shireen Baratheon with her outdoor BBQ, Oberyn Martell's head-smashing time, and Tywin Lannister being caught short on the crapper.

However, let's not forget the others; from the dismembered freefolk and Ser Waymar Royce, right the way through to Lyanna Stark, we have been on quite the journey. Anyone who has any part in the show instantly puts themselves in the firing line for a short stint and an early shower. Last year we saw #JonSnow's own Night's Watch get a little stabby, only for him to be magically resurrected sometime later. While Snow, #DaenerysTargaryen, and #TyrionLannister all look like they will make it to the end and that pointy chair, don't be quite so sure. Alongside the likes of Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy, Game of Thrones is one of the most accident-prone shows to ever grace our screens.

Whereas some wouldn't include animal deaths or offscreen demises, Razon gives us the whole bloody lot — yes, including Arya and the pigeon. The video shoots up in big action scenes like the Battle of the Blackwater and the infamous Battle of the Bastards. Also, marvel as nearly 2,000 of those poor Stark soldiers fall before our eyes at the Battle of Green Fork, or a mere 100,000 Freefolk at Hardhome. Who knows though, we have notably seen some of our dearly departed return as wights. With the incoming wave of White Walkers, we could see all 150,966 rise from the dead and lead a march on Cersei Lannister at King's Landing — then we'll see who the real ice queen is!

