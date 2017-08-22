Game of Thrones Season 7 has been jaw dropping, with each episode delivering in a major way. Episode 6, "Beyond the Wall" wasn't any different — we saw The Mother of Dragons take to the sky in wake of the seven being trapped by the army of the dead. Her rescue mission came at a cost however — her child, Viserion, was struck down by the Night King himself. That spear didn't just cut through Viserion, it cut through the hearts of fans and the Dragon Queen.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Like any mother who mourns the loss of a child, Dany will undoubtedly suffer emotionally. What Dany and every other living person doesn't know is that the Night King turned her dragon into a wight. So, could Viserion lead to Dany's demise in the future?

Dany's Daeth May Have Been Prophesized

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

There are theories that suggest Dany might not make it to rule the Seven Kingdoms. One theory being the speech she gave in Season 6 that is eerily resembled the same speech Khal Drogo gave in Season 1, hinting at history repeating itself.

"I will take my khalasar west to where the world ends and ride wooden horses across the black salt sea as no khal has done before. I will kill the men in iron suits and tear down their stone houses."

Not too long after Drogo gave his speech he died from infection, a death that took a toll on many fans, as it was unexpected for those who didn't read the books. Deaths like Drogo's, Ned's and many more leave us on edge when it comes to Daenerys. Season 6's "Blood of My Blood" gave us even more pause when Dany nearly echoed the same words as her late husband.

"Will you ride the wooden horses across the black salt sea? Will you kill my enemies in their iron suits and tear down their stone houses?"

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Then there's Season 2, Episode 2, which saw Dany trapped in the House of the Undying. While there, Dany had a vision that she was in Westeros and everything around her was covered in snow. She continues her journey outside where she sees Drogo and her unborn son (now alive) in the arms of her Sun and Stars. With so much foreshadowing and hidden messages in #GameofThrones, it's is easy to see why this could be interpreted as a prophetic experience.

Viserion Won't Be A Glorified Mascot

While we don't know definitively know what type of abilities this reanimated version of Viserion will have, one can speculate. This has always been about Fire and Ice, and since the birth of her dragons it has been Dany who has had the overwhelming advantage. With three full-grown, fire-breathing monsters on your side, the chances of losing any war would be bleak.

Now, one of those dragons will fight for the dead, and the advantage is more than just blue eyes. The Night King didn't just reanimate Viserion to be a flying mascot. More likely is Viserion breathing ice, giving the army of the dead their trump card.

With that said, if there's one thing we know about The Mother of Dragons it's that she has an attachment to the fire-breathing beast like a mother would her children. After all, she was the one who birthed them in a blaze of fire. So, when she comes face to face with the child she thought was dead — what will she do? Will she be able to torch her own son, or will she die an icy death? We'll just have to wait and see.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale will air Sunday on HBO. What do you think will happen when Dany faces off against Viserion?