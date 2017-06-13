The penultimate season of #GameOfThrones is nearly upon us, which means there's only a limited amount of time to hash out all the possible fan theories before we find out what was legit and what was wishful thinking. In a show so notorious for its nuptials, it makes sense that we'd get at least ONE more nightmarish wedding before we leave Westeros forever. Enter a brand new fan theory that will henceforth be known as the White Wedding. (N.B. Some fans refer to the wedding between Sansa and Ramsay as the White Wedding, while others call it the Black Wedding. For this theory, the Ramsay-Sansa wedding will be the Black Wedding, and the new wedding will be the White Wedding.)

The White Wedding theory was coined by YouTuber and Game of Thrones theorist Fire and Blood. The theory is based on a lot of spoilery speculation, so if that's the sort of thing you try to avoid, you might want to make like Gendry and row away.

What Is The White Wedding Theory?

The Stark reunion came a little early this year, thanks to an adorable photoshoot from Entertainment Weekly. The pics featured Sansa, Arya, Bran and Jon Snow all back together again and dressed in Winterfell's finest, but it was Arya's peculiar accessory that made the photos so intriguing. Rather than having Needle at her side, she seemed to be packing a different blade altogether. Eagle-eyed fans were quickly able to identify it as Littlefinger's Valyrian steel dagger — the one used in the assassination attempt on Bran in Season 1. How is it that Arya has her hands on it already, and why? While the "how" part of the answer will probably elude us until we see it on screen, the "why" part seems easy enough to guess. What more poetic way to put an end to Littlefinger's manipulation and destructive power-grabbing than by sticking him with very blade he used to inflict such disaster and pain on the Starks in the first place?

From the trailers, and these photos (not to mention the plot leaks), it seems almost a certainty that the Stark sisters will be reunited at Winterfell sometime during Season 7. Once the dust has settled and the tears of joy have dried from what will surely be the most emotional reunion scene in the history of reunions, the sly and manipulative Sansa and the willful and aggressive Arya are sure to butt heads over how to properly rule Winterfell. Littlefinger the puppet master will be eager to play into this sibling rivalry, pitting the stubborn sisters against one another.

Littlefinger has already told Sansa that it's his dream to sit upon the Iron Throne with her by his side as his queen (*shudder*), so his endgame is no secret. Whether or not he really loves or is infatuated with Sansa (he's not) is beside the point: As the heiress to Winterfell and the future Wardeness of the North, she is a valuable pawn in his plan. Marrying her would secure him more power than he has ever known and light his way all the way back to King's Landing and onto the Iron Throne. But why would Sansa ever agree to marry Littlefinger? They did share a kiss, but it seems out of the question that Sansa could actually have feelings for that creepy old puppetmaster. But by stirring up trouble between Sansa and Arya, Littlefinger makes himself a more appealing option to Sansa. She could use his cunning, experience and authority to cement her own position at Winterfell and secure power away from Arya. It seems highly likely that by the end of Season 7, it'll be a nice day for a White Wedding. Of course, on Game of Thrones, weddings never end well for both parties...

How Will Arya Kill Littlefinger?

According to Fire and Blood, Sansa and Littlefinger will get married at the end of Season 7. But on their wedding night, as they couple retires to the bed chamber, a second Sansa will walk into the room. TWO SANSAS?! How can this be?!?! Well, we already know from the Season 6 finale that Arya has retained the power of a Faceless Assassin. And we also know, from the scene where Jaqen H'ghar takes on Arya's face, that it is possible to wear the face of another living human. As Littlefinger stares dumbfounded at the two Sansas, the first Sansa will reveal herself as Arya. Then — SURPRISE! Stab goes the Valyrian steel dagger, right into the dank hollow cavity where Littlefinger's heart should have been. Sansa will look on as Arya destroys the man that betrayed Ned Stark, sold Sansa to the Boltons, and caused so much grief and chaos in the Seven Kingdoms.

It's a detailed theory, but based on what we know so far, it seems to check out. Sansa has become Littlefinger's protégée in manipulation and scheming. It would be a mistake for Littlefinger to think he could trust the Princess in the North — one that he might be just arrogant enough to make.

(Source: Fire and Blood via YouTube)