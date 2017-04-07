Peter Parker is swinging into his own movie in a few months, and he's not coming alone. He's bringing his friend, Ned Leeds (portrayed by #JacobBatalon) to the superhero party with him. Surprisingly, the latter has been the subject of a lot of speculation.

While an established comic book character on his own, in appearance and personality, Leeds incredibly similar to another big #SpiderMan player from another universe: Ganke Lee, Miles Morales' best friend and most trusted ally.

Ganke [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Given the character's heavy ties to Morales, the similarities between him and Homecoming's Ned Leeds have been puzzling to fans, especially with a Miles Morales-starring animated Spider-Man movie coming from Sony in 2018, which is obviously expected to adapt the young superhero's entire world.

Now, Brian Michael Bendis, the creator of Ganke, has revealed how he feels about the movie borrowing Ganke character traits for Ned Leeds... and he's just as puzzled. During an appearance in the Ultimate Spin podcast, Bendis stated:

“I’ll be very honest right now. I have not talked about this publicly, but it feels very bizarre. Most of the time the characters that I’ve had a hand in creating that have made it to the screen, from Jessica [Jones] all the way to Maria Hill and Quake, the level of quality of the adaptation and care in which they bring the character forward past the adaptation into its new life has been uniformly amazing — my luck in this area has been second to none."

Don't get confused by his "bizarre" statement though, as he's not attacking the #Marvel's new Ned Leeds.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

He went on to explain that, while he hasn't seen the movie yet, he noticed a lot of Ultimate Spider-Man elements in the trailer. And he simply feels it's strange for Leeds to be so similar to Ganke when in reality, the latter is not even Peter's friend in the comics:

“I’ve not seen ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming'. I don’t even know if Ganke was the inspiration, or they just got to their own place with a character like this on their own. I don’t know. It does seem like it might have been, but no one’s told me either way. There’s so much else in that trailer that’s from ‘Ultimate Spider-Man’ that I would assume that, yes, it is… It’s weird only because Ganke wasn’t part of Peter’s story — he was part of Miles’ story.”

That sentiment's understandable. Like I said before, Miles Morales will be getting his own animated movie, and the project won't be a part of the #MCU. So it's surprising to see both versions of the arachnid superhero will have crime-fighting companions with the same type of personality.

With that said, I have no problem with it. Marvel has proved many times in the past just how good a grasp it has on its characters, so even if this version of Ned Leeds shares a lot of traits with a different #comicbook character, I am excited to see where the House of Ideas takes him without retreading what's been done before in terms of character development. For example, will he eventually drop his friendly personality and become the dreaded Hobgoblin like in the comics?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

We'll have a better idea of what to expect from him once #SpiderManHomecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.

[Source: Ultimate Spin podcast]