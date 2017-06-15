#GearboxSoftware is known for making many games, but their most beloved property to date is undoubtedly the #Borderlands series. Over the course of two games, spin-offs and a pre-sequel, Borderlands received widespread critical acclaim and fan adoration, leaving many patiently hoping for the rumored Borderlands 3 to become a reality.

For the uninitiated, Borderlands is set in the deserts of Pandora, where vault hunters search for legendary Vaults said to contain alien treasures of unimaginable wealth, power and knowledge. Players choose one of four given vault hunters, and they must master their chosen hunter's skills to find the vaults, unlock millions of possible gun combinations, make a living on Pandora, and kick all kinds of bandit ass while encountering the weird inhabitants of Pandora's insane frontier.

While the fate of the third Borderlands entry is still up in the air, Gearbox has come out give an update on another Borderlands project that will surely get fans excited: the Borderlands movie.

The Marvel Approach: Meet The New Vault Hunters

During this year's E3, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed in a livestream Youtube interview that the Borderlands adaptation has been making good progress ever since the project was first announced. Pitchford elaborated on how the studio and the potential filmmakers aim to translate the Borderlands games into a movie, and told fans to expect something new.

"We’ve been developing scripts and the strategy that we’re on right now is, that it’s obviously all in the 'Borderlands' universe, but rather than retell the stories that were in the game, we’ll create new stories so the films will have their own film canon." "We’ll use all the characters and scenarios, it’s similar to what Marvel is doing. You can’t read any particular film plot in a comic book but there’s a lot of the characters, themes, and, in fact, some of the situations are represented."

'Borderlands' [Credit: Gearbox Software]

The Borderlands games have a vast array of individual stories, lore and distinct characters scattered across the planet of Pandora (which has no relation to James Cameron's Avatar), making it difficult to condense even a fraction of the fan-favorite elements into a two hour movie.

Gearbox's Marvel-inspired approach to adapting this world is not only a practical solution to a daunting task, but an enticing creative decision as well. This will give fans of the games something new to enjoy, while easing newcomers into the world of the vault hunters.

"A Bold, Provocative, No-Holds-Barred Motion Picture Phenomenon"

'Borderlands 2' [Credit: Gearbox Software]

The Borderlands movie was first announced in 2015, but very little has been heard since then. At the time, #Lionsgate and the father-son producing duo of Avi and Ari Arad were on board for the adaptation. Borderlands distributor #TakeTwoInteractive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed this to Variety roughly three years ago, saying that the team-up is exactly what the ideally R-Rated Borderlands movie needed.

"Lionsgate has emerged as a major creative force in the global marketplace with an incredible portfolio of brands; our partners at Gearbox have pioneered and cultivated an iconic property; and Avi and Ari Arad are two of the most successful producers of action franchises." "This alliance is ideally positioned to create a bold, provocative, no-holds-barred motion picture phenomenon that will delight ‘Borderlands” current legions of fans and captivate moviegoers around the world."

Though the movie is still in its early stages, this progress should be encouraging for fans who hope to see the likes of Handsome Jack (voiced by Dameon Clarke) and Tiny Tina (voiced by Ashly Burch) grace the big screen with their signature brands of anarchy.