When it was first announced that Joss Whedon would be joining Justice League's production due to unforeseen circumstances, some fans were concerned that stand-in director Joss Whedon would be retconning Snyder's movie into one of his own. However, according to DC heavyweight Geoff Johns, that is certainly not the case. The Creative Officer of DC recently called out a fake Joss Whedon account on Twitter, after the people responsible for the account sent out a tweet reading "Thank you @geoffjohns for asking me to reshoot the entire Justice League movie, I'm honored".

Johns replied with humor and candor, showing that there's not quite as much strain over at DC as many seem to believe.

Did I mention we're going to put Spider-Man and Scooby Doo in it? https://t.co/ayKbTrGPeW — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) June 15, 2017

While many supportive fans took this tweet lightly, this comment was also misunderstood by a minority of the DC fandom. Some thought that Geoff Johns was being disrespectful to fans that were genuinely concerned for the movie they'd been looking forward to ever since Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013. He inadvertently clarified his intentions by liking a tweet from a user named Kal-El (Sheraz).

Although hardcore Scooby-Doo fans may have been disappointed to find that Johns was joking, it's truly reassuring that he wants to reaffirm that this is still a Zack Snyder feature film. Production on Justice League is well under-way with Joss Whedon at the helm, and with Johns taking the opportunity to defend Zack Snyder's original vision for the franchise, it seems as though this could be the ensemble movie that fans deserve.

A League of His Own: Joss Whedon Heads Back To Gotham and Themyscira

Reshoots are common practice on large productions nowadays, and are considered to be a key part of the filmmaking process. Rogue One immediately comes to mind, which saw fans becoming nervous about extensive reshoots before the film's incredibly successful performance at the box office. The movie is now a prime example of why reshoots don't automatically suggest a troubled production.

According to rumors, Whedon's reshoots are taking the gang back to Gotham City, a location which has already been confirmed as one of the main settings for the movie. On top of that, it's believed that Joss Whedon's reshoots may feature flashbacks relating to the runaway success of #WonderWoman. In fact, recent leaks seem to point towards flashbacks to WWI and her time on Themyscira.

Tensions were running high before Wonder Woman was released, with the popular notion that DC needed a critical success to bolster their budding franchise. As it stands, Patty Jenkins' origin story is one of the best received superhero movies in recent memory.

"Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion." - RottenTomatos.com

So, it's no surprise that Joss Whedon would want to mine the film's success, just as Snyder would likely have done himself. After all, the director did champion the character in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Given John's recent response, it's also important to note that Zack Snyder will still have the final say on the movie. Johns' social media activity seems to confirm that although Joss Whedon has been given a pretty free reign to guide Justice League in Snyder's absence, it won't be in a new direction. While the director has been divisive, he's put plenty of time and energy into these movies, offering a visceral and gritty spectacle which have been commercially successful and has proven immensely popular with many DC fans.

Even if he's not currently on set, Snyder's impact on Justice League will be present throughout the entirety of its production. This can perhaps best be shown by the words of those who have worked closely with the director, such as Gal Gadot.

Geoff Johns has promised fans that the Justice League they see in theaters on November 17 will be true to Snyder's overarching vision. His broad, mythological scope and image-heavy direction offers stark and stunning contrasts to most big budget blockbusters, and while Joss Whedon is known for his character-driven flair, he's likely to change much of the movie that Snyder has already given so much to make.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Sound off below!