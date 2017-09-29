The DC Extended Universe have been riddled with creative struggles and difficulties ever since it kicked off. Movies are constantly being announced and then put on hold or delayed, multiple directors have left the franchise due to creative differences, the list goes on. These troubles have made fans see the DCEU as an unruly saga that doesn't have a sturdy foundation, but more importantly, they've highlighted the big issue DC and Warner Bros. have with communicating with their fans.

Unlike other successful properties and franchises, we just don't know what's happening with #DC half the time—hell, they themselves don't even seem to know. Fortunately, that lack of communication has just changed, because some of the company's higher-ups have finally come out to address all the troubles plaguing the brand.

Geoff Johns And Diane Nelson Open Up About The Troubles Facing The DCEU

#GeoffJohns and President of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson sat down for an interview with Vulture to discuss Warner Bros.' future plans for the DCEU's journey. During their chat, the pair were asked about the criticism from fans that the studio doesn't have a plan in place for its superhero franchise. Johns responded by finally addressing the constant reports of trouble we've been hearing about for the past few months:

"Some of the stuff is true, some of it isn't true. When we talk about things or we're making deals for people to develop scripts or whatever, sometimes, things leak; sometimes, things are misreported, and it's frustrating. Because we do wanna go out there and talk about what our strategy is, and this stuff just muddies the water. There's a lot of internal conversations going on about, how do we help kind of clean that up a bit?"

That... well, that was a really smart response. He acknowledged some rumors were true, while not going into detail on which ones.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Now, how the DC Extended Universe will continue to fare in the public eye with #JusticeLeague, Aquaman, Shazam! and all of its upcoming projects remains a mystery right now, but at least the company is getting the hang of how to handle the franchise.

A New Direction For The DC Extended Universe

Later on in their interview, Johns revealed that the films in the #DCEU would be less about connecting to a wider universe, and instead would focus on the story: "The movie's not about another movie. Some of the movies do connect the characters together, like Justice League. But, like with Aquaman, our goal is not to connect Aquaman to every movie." Nelson added:

"Moving forward, you'll see the DC movie universe being a universe, but one that comes from the heart of the filmmaker who's creating them."

Keep in mind, this doesn't mean the franchise will steer away from an interconnected universe entirely. On the contrary. It's just that each movie will focus on its own story, as opposed to setting up 10 other movies, and that's a great sign for the DCEU's future. While shared cinematic franchises aren't inherently a bad thing, not everyone knows how to handle them.

The point of having a successful franchise like that is to create well-made, quality products that are good enough to stand on their own, and actually make us excited when we see them converge with other quality projects. That's what's made the MCU work for so long, and it's what made #WonderWoman such a great film.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Yes, it was set in the DC Extended Universe, and there were references to a larger mythology, but it was ultimately a contained story about #DianaPrince finding her place in the world and becoming the hero she needed to be. If Warner Bros. is indeed aiming to continue that, then I'm confident that it will find great success with the DCEU moving forward.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

What do you think about Diane Nelson and Geoff John's response to all the problems going on in the DCEU? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Vulture]