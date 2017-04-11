The #DCEU is in an unstable position. It seems like a dozen new films get announced every month but not many end up actually moving forward. Still, even with that uncertainty, Warner Bros. is eager to continue the franchise, and for that, it's relying on Batman's world, with Gotham City Sirens, Nightwing, Batgirl and The Batman movies in the works.

With the franchise's situation, it's easy for rumors and unconfirmed details regarding future plans to start flying in. Case in point, last week, a rumor came out stating that all four aforementioned planned Batman movies would be hitting theaters in 2019 in honor of the Caped Crusader's 80th birthday. It was a wild report, and given that it came from 4chan, we gave it some serious side-eye.

But a pair of DC's creative minds have stepped in to officially address the rumor. DC Films producer, Jon Berg, tweeted at #GeoffJohns, jokingly asking him why Warner Bros. couldn't up the slate to 10 Batman movies:

Hey @geoffjohns why didn't you tell me we were releasing 4 Batman movies in 2019? Can we increase that to 10? — jon berg (@thejonberg) April 11, 2017

Geoff Johns responded, in the same joking manner, stating that Warner Bros. is actually planning to release 27 #Batman films in 2019, including one based on the unstoppable Bat-Mite:

Well... I bet none of us saw that one coming. I have to say, yes, Geoff Johns was making fun of the rumor, but... am I the only one who would lose his mind by seeing Bat-Mite starring in his own, dimension-hopping, stomach-twisting live-action adventure? He is, after all, one of the most powerful beings in the #DC Universe.

Now, while this rumor can't be completely trusted (I mean, it did pop out of nowhere...), there is a small chance it could end up being true. We've seen Warner Bros. scramble to get more attention on its superhero universe for a long time.

If we think about it, having Batgirl, Nightwing and Gotham City Sirens presented to the general public right in such a high-profile Batman anniversary could be an opportunity to give more attention to these characters and maybe even revitalize the DCEU.

But like I've said in the past, it's all just a matter of waiting to see how things develop.

What did you think of Geoff John's response to the Batman rumor? Would you like it to be true? Let me know in the comments!