A few days ago, it was reported that DC would change course with its shared cinematic universe. Rather than connect all of its upcoming superhero features to one another, DC was reportedly planning to loosen the continuity in its shared universe.

In case you missed it, Vulture broke the news that #DC was rethinking its shared cinematic universe strategy. This was seemingly confirmed by DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson during her interview with the outlet, where she said the DC Extended Universe (#DCEU) was in for some major changes.

“Our intention, certainly, moving forward is using the continuity to help make sure nothing is diverging in a way that doesn’t make sense, but there’s no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity in that universe."

This latest rumor understandably sparked concern among long-time followers of Batman, Superman and their fellow heroes, but DC Film chairman and famous comic book scribe Geoff Johns recently took to Twitter to ensure people that the DCEU is still as unified as originally planned. Check out his reassuring reply to a worried fan below.

Nelson's suggestion that upcoming DC movies would not be as connected as originally planned reflects the statements of Matt Reeves, who's busy working on his proposed Batman trilogy starring Ben Affleck as the titular protector of Gotham City. Without giving away any details, Reeves seemed to say that DC and Warner Brothers wanted him to make a #Batman movie that was separate from the DCEU.

"When they [DC and Warner Brothers] approached me, what they said was, ‘Look, it’s a standalone, it’s not part of the extended universe."

Coupled with the recent confirmation of a stand-alone #Joker origin-movie that's being produced by Martin Scorsese and many other projects, it looked as if the DCEU was slowly unraveling and making way for movies that were still based on DC properties, but independent of the DCEU's continuity. It should be noted that whenever the DCEU's cohesion was in question, a representative would almost immediately counter the concerning claims. Geoff Johns recently did this following Nelson's interview, while Reeves took to Twitter to clarify that The Batman is indeed a part of the DCEU.

Jeez, what'd I miss, guys...?



Just to be clear: Of COURSE Batman will be part of the D.C. Universe. Batman will be BATMAN... — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

In my comments from a while back about not being part of the DCEU, I was talking about The Batman being a story specifically about Batman... — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

...not about the others in the Universe. That it wouldn't be filled with cameos servicing other stories -- that it would be a BATMAN story. — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 24, 2017

It's hard to deny that the DCEU got off to a rocky start, and the shared universe's problems are still prevalent. But if the success of Wonder Woman is anything to go by, DC may be be getting to grips with its vast, interconnected franchise. With #JusticeLeague set to be released before the year ends and the many creative changes that were made in the aftermath of the polarizing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, DC still has a long way to go, but it's surely on the right path to success.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

Do you think the DCEU will remain connected? Share your thoughts in the comments below.