The groundbreaking director and godfather of the modern zombie film, George A. Romero, passed away on July 16, 2017, at the age of 77. In a statement released to the LA Times, Romero’s family said that he passed away in his sleep after a "brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer."

At the time of his death, the acclaimed filmmaker was listening to his favorite score from the film The Quiet Man, and he was surrounded by his family, including his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero.

George A. Romero's Career And Influence

George A. Romero has gone. A true gent, and one of the greatest directors in horror history. His original Dead trilogy will live forever. pic.twitter.com/M5w06uCUkK — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) July 16, 2017

#GeorgeARomero made a name for himself with his debut film in 1968, Night of the Living Dead. The film was produced on a very small budget, but over the years, it has become one of the biggest influences on modern horror films and spawned the zombie subgenre, which has seen a revival in the last decade. Romero used suspense and expert storytelling to compel the audience, a style emulated in the breakout horror films of the past few years.

After the success of Night of the Living Dead, Romero also wrote and directed the follow-up films, Dawn of the Dead, Day of The Dead, Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead, and Survival of the Dead. The beloved zombie franchise spanned over 40 years, and it was recently announced that the saga would continue with a new film, George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead.

Beyond the Night of the Dead franchise, Romero also directed The Crazies, Season of the Witch, and Creepshow, all of which were not as transformative of the genre as his zombie series, but were praised for their own contributions. His impact on the #horror genre is undeniable, but the impression he made on the generation of filmmakers who succeeded him is astounding. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Romero family, and his memory will live on through the wonderful legacy he left behind.

(Source: LA Times)