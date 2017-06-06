In January of this year, we learned George and Amal Clooney were expecting twins. And after a few seemingly quick months, they've finally arrived. On Tuesday, June 6, the power couple welcomed their daughter, Ella, and son, Alexander, to the world.

Being the charming joker we love him for, #GeorgeClooney said in a statement that his family was doing well and healthy. As for him, well, he should recover from heavy sedation soon:

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Earlier in the year, during an appearance on the French show Recontres de Cinema, Clooney talked about becoming a father at his age, sharing how his experience would contrast with all of his friends, whose children are already grown up:

"My favorite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college [...] We went out to dinner the other night, and it's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college [...] and they were all being very supportive, 'Everything is going to be great, you're going to love it.'"

The prospect of embarking on that parenting adventure has him and Amal quite excited, as he went on to say:

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open.”

Indeed, they have quite a road ahead of them. There you have it, George and #AmalClooney are now parents. It's great to know they're doing well and hopefully the couple and their children continue to be healthy.

(Source: People, Recontres de Cinema)