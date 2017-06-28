George Lucas gave the world one of the greatest sci-fi epics in all of cinema history. For over four decades, the mild-mannered director has mainly kept to himself after selling Lucasfilm off to Disney in 2012. After Lucas's treatment for the new trilogy was rejected by Kathleen Kennedy, Lucas has pretty much steered clear of the franchise.

Lucas did, however, give his blessing when asked about Ron Howard taking over the #HanSolo film. However, that was as far as the director would go. A follow-up question on whether he had any advice for Howard yielded this response:

"Nope. Not my job."

Howard and Lucas worked together previously in the '80s on Willow, a fantasy film in which a dwarf is charged with the protection of a baby who will one day destroy the evil queen who rules the land. The film has the distinction of being one of the first to feature morphing affects in a major motion picture.

While the firing of Chris Miller and Phil Lord may have come as a shock to many #StarWars fans, Ron Howard stepping in to replace them is no surprise. Howard has been linked to George Lucas since Lucas's first film, American Graffiti; a film that not only marked the beginning of his working relationship with Lucas, but also with the future Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford.

When Howard asked Lucas about his upcoming projects, Lucas responded with:

“He said, ‘Yeah, I want to do a science-fiction movie, but a really fun one like 'Flash Gordon' with the effects of Stanley Kubrick’s '2001.' I thought, ‘That sounds like a kind of crazy idea.’”

The news that Lucas is indifferent to the new Star Wars films is hardly news. The director wants to focus on his family and is investing his fortune in philanthropic pursuits.

The Han Solo film will be released on May 25, 2018, barring any rescheduling or behind-the-scenes shakeups.

What do you think of Lucas's response to Howard and his indifference to the Star Wars franchise?

