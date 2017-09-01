Wonder Woman is this year's most successful movie and much of it is due to director Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. At this point in the DCEU it would be hard to imagine somebody else in those remarkable positions, especially with Wonder Woman pushing for an Oscar nomination. The movie and the team behind it definitely deserve a golden trophy, but our favorite Amazonian could've been completely different if #GeorgeMiller (Mad Max: Fury Road) had directed the canceled 2007 Justice League Mortal.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), actor #JayBaruchel revealed interesting tidbits about the lost Justice League project, with one Wonder Woman detail that should definitely be made into reality:

"The first time you see Wonder Woman, the opening scene on Themyscira, it was just her. It’s her on top of a steed and she stood about half a kilometer away from a Minotaur. The Minotaur has a battle-ax in his hand and she just rushes him. All the Amazons are there cheering her on, and she just beheads him. Gets off her steed and holds up the Minotaur thing — and doesn’t say a goddamned thing. I was like, ‘That’s the Wonder Woman I want to see!’ It would have been special."

Baruchel would've played the villain Maxwell Lord in the movie and #WonderWoman would've been portrayed by Megan Gale from Mad Max: Fury Road. There would've also been a scene in which Maxwell Lord would've brainwashed Superman and used him as a weapon, Baruchel said:

"I turn him into full red-eye Superman, and then there’s this big ass fight between him and Wonder Woman, where he breaks her f—ing wrists and sh–. And then I die halfway through the movie, and then my consciousness is uploaded into a f—ing mainframe and I’m an evil computer."

2007 was also the year of one of the biggest WGA (Writers Guild of America) strikes in Hollywood and sadly, Miller's #JusticeLeague movie couldn't get made. And as great as those scenes sound, perhaps it's for the best. I can't imagine anyone else playing Wonder Woman but Gal Gadot. Zack Snyder cast the perfect actor for the role and later Patty Jenkins brought her own unique style and motivations to the character, giving us one of the best movies of the year. I would totally love to see Gadot's Wonder Woman rip a Minotaur's head off in this year's Justice League, though.

