After #MadMaxFuryRoad roared into pop culture immortality back in 2015, fans of the fourth explosive post-apocalyptic derby understandably asked the most logical question:

When is the next Mad Max coming out?

Director #GeorgeMiller has already expressed his desire to create a new Mad Max trilogy starting with Fury Road, and in a recent interview, he gave some updates on the much-anticipated sequel.

The Post-Apocalypse, According To Miller:

[Credit: Warner Brothers]

While talking with The Independent, Miller confirmed the existence of two potential Fury Road follow-up scripts. The first is tentatively titled Mad Max: The Wasteland, which is set to follow Max's (#TomHardy) trek through the desolate yet dangerous roads of the post-apocalyptic Earth once again.

According to Miller, The Wasteland and the conclusion to the trilogy were written during the production of Fury Road. The lore and world created for Fury Road was so vast and creative that Miller and co-writer Nico Lathouris couldn't resist writing more.

"We dug down deep into the subtext, the backstory of all the characters, and indeed the world…and without really thinking about it, we wrote two other screenplays just as part of the bible of the stories."

[Credit: Warner Brothers]

When it came to a question of schedules, Miller was still unsure when The Wasteland could potentially start production. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic and is more than willing to return to the world of #MadMax - but only after taking a short break from the wastelands in order to direct a "quick and small [movie], just to reboot the brain."

"Somewhere, if the planets align, there will be two other [Mad Max] films."

But most importantly, Miller confirmed the possible return of the fan-favorite Fury Road character known as the Coma-Doof Warrior (played by iOTA). In fact, the acclaimed director even has a full-fledged backstory for character waiting to be explored.

"I know who his mother was. I know how it was that a man who is mute and blind survived the apocalypse. I know his story very well! If we get to make another movie, the Doof Warrior will be there!"

'Mad Max: Fury Road' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

This may seem strange, given how Coma-Doof Warrior supposedly died at the end of Fury Road and most probably ascended to Valhalla, shiny and chrome. His background was also already revealed by iOTA during interviews and other tie-in material.

Whatever the franchise has in store for the celebrated Doof Warrior, the prospect of seeing the blind guitarist shred his iconic, flame-spewing guitar atop a vehicle made of giant speakers in Mad Max: The Wasteland should be more than enough to override any concerns.

See Also:

The Future And The Wastelands

'Mad Max: Fury Road' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Miller and fans aren't the only one who want to see Mad Max return to the big screen. Even after a rough shoot and disagreements on set, both Fury Road stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron expressed their desire to reprise their roles as Max and Furiosa, respectively.

The Wasteland and its follow-up, which is rumored to be a #Furiosa (Charlize Theron) prequel or solo-feature, have the potential to expand on what was already set up by Fury Road. The possibility of seeing more of this brutal world is something to be excited about, especially considering the cultural impact and reverence Fury Road still enjoys to this day.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Miller also expressed how excited he'll be to reconnect with the franchise after his necessary break from the desolate world.

"I’m hard-wired for the imaginative life... It’s part of who I am. These characters and these worlds tend to swirl around in the back of your brain like imaginary friends. It’s easy to go back to them."

Due to a multitude of reasons outside of his control, it originally took George Miller decades to return to the Mad Max movies with Fury Road. Hopefully, both old and new Mad Max fans won't have to wait that long again to see what happened after Max and Furiosa exacted vengeance on the despicable Immortan Joe.

Watch the trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road below.