The wait is almost over for Game of Thrones Season 7. Recently, George R.R. Martin sat down with Time to share some interesting details about his acclaimed work, as well as promising fans that he will, in fact, finish his opus, A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin then revealed a shocking truth while explaining his gripes with Tolkien about Gandalf's resurrection.

Beware of spoilers for the book series and possibly the show.

Q: And Jon Snow, too, is drained by the experience of coming back from the dead on the show. A: Right. And poor Beric Dondarrion, who was set up as the foreshadowing of all this, every time he’s a little less Beric. His memories are fading, he’s got all these scars, he’s becoming more and more physically hideous, because he’s not a living human being anymore. His heart isn’t beating, his blood isn’t flowing in his veins, he’s a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice, now we’re getting back to the whole fire and ice thing.

Jon Snow Is A Wight For The Lord Of Light

Though mind-boggling, this should've been obvious to most fans. If the Great Other can raise the dead, then R'hllor probably can too. The implications of this reveal could be massive, meaning the past lords of Westeros coould back similar to how Aragon raised the armies of the dead in Return of the King. This also raises the question of how many more times we could see Jon Snow die. However, as we learned with The Walking Dead and teasing Glenn's death, it must be done properly or not at all.

This reveal could have major implications for the show. Can Dany resurrect a dragon with the Lord of Light's help? Or, can Jon still have kids? In any case, Game of Thrones is finally back this Sunday after what seems like an eternity — Valar Morghulis.

