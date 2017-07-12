Recently, HBO revealed a mix of news for fans of the author behind the gripping Game of Thrones novels, George R.R. Martin. HBO has confirmed it is currently developing an adaptation of the 2010 novel Who Fears Death, written by author Nnedi Okorafor.

However, fans of Okorafor's novel may start to get less excited once they've found out George R.R. Martin will be executive producing the new adaptation, as well as working on the five possible #GameOfThrones spin-off shows. With Martin being tied up in all these ongoing productions, his hopes of finishing his A Song of Ice and Fire series anytime soon is looking rather slim. Or, has he secretly completed already?

The Evidence That Martin Has Finished The Novel

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Back in February, Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham said, “There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere." What could this possibly be?

Fans believe this is an announcement of the Martin's new book, which will tie in with the Game of Thrones Season 7 debut. On the other hand, Martin could also personally announce his new book at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, explaining why HBO is keeping quiet as to who is on the Game of Thrones panel. Could Martin be making an exciting surprise return to Comic-Con?

Lastly, the other piece of evidence is from a recent blog written by Martin himself at his home in Santa Fe:

I’ve been working so much of late that I have fallen way behind in my reading (sob) and my filmgoing.

In previous years, Martin hasn't been too smart with his words when it comes to fans critiquing his every "non-book-writing move." In a 2014 interview with critics, Martin simply responded with "F**k you!" as the critics assumed fans would never see either of the final two A Song of Ice and Fire installments: The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

Final Thoughts

Despite critics desperately trying to point out Martin's inability to finish his novels, they've looked over the fact that Martin has actually canceled numerous professional engagements so he can focus on his new books.

Martin has also declined the chance to appear at conventions like Comic-Con so he can focus on every little detail in A Song of Ice and Fire. So, with Martin now taking on a new project with HBO, it means he's either finished A Song of Ice and Fire, or has tragically given up on finishing the novels. Time will eventually tell as to what has actually happened.

