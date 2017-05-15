Ever since HBO announced it's formal plans to move forward with four potential new #GameOfThrones spin-off series, the world has been buzzing, trying to figure out what that might entail. Now, the wisest maester of them all, the world-creator extraordinaire, #GeorgeRRMartin himself has done what he does every so often — that is, instead of working on finishing the Winds of Winter, he's written a highly informative blog post to help set the record straight for his fans about these new Game of Thrones spin-offs we might one day get to see.

1. Maybe 'spin-off' isn't quite the right word

The word "spin-off" implies a Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul-level of connectedness, and Martin says these new shows won't be that closely related to GOT at all. He writes:

"None of these new shows will be 'spinning off' from GOT in the traditional sense. We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frazier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another. So all of you who were hoping for the further adventures of Hot Pie are doomed to disappointment."

Well, I guess we can throw these in the garbage, then. He goes on:

"Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than 'spinoff' or 'prequel,' however, I prefer the term 'successor show.' That's what I've been calling them."

If they're all set before the War of the Five Kings, maybe "predecessor shows" would be more apt?

2. One of the ideas in development is Martin's own

If you were alarmed by the fact that none of the four writers listed in HBO's public statement happened to be Martin himself, don't worry. Martin is definitely present in this creative process, and even came up with one of the prequel ideas himself:

"Yes, I am involved, and have been for months. I had my first meeting with HBO about the possibility of a successor show back in August, when I pitched them two possible series. (One of those is among the concepts being developed, one is not)."

3. Martin has been working with ALL the writers that are working on scripts

Most media outlets — including this one — wrote that Martin had been collaborating with Jane Goldman and Carly Wray, as that was the official word from HBO. However, Martin reassures his worried fans that he's been working closely with every single writer on their individual projects:

"It was stated in some of the reports that I am working with two of the four writers. That's not quite right. I've actually been working with all four of the writers. Every one of the four has visited me here in Santa Fe, some of them more than once, and we've spent days together discussing their ideas, the history of Westeros and the world beyond, and sundry details found only in The World of Ice & Fire and The Lands of Ice & Fire... when we weren't drinking margaritas and eating chile rellenos and visiting Meow Wolf. They are all amazing talents, and I am excited to be working with them. In between visits, I've been in touch with them by phone, text, and email, and I expect there will be a lot more back-and-forth as we move forward."

For those of you not familiar with Santa Fe, Meow Wolf is an arts production company known for creating immersive story-telling experiences for audiences, not Martin's pet mountain lion.

4. There are actually FIVE shows in development

That's right. Not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE scripts are in development as we speak. Martin refused to reveal who the lucky fifth writer happened to be, but he did give away that it is a man who knows Westeros almost as well as he does, and it is not Elio M. Garcia, who co-authored the World of Ice and Fire Anthology.

5. These are only script orders, they might not all happen

In case this wasn't emphasized enough in earlier reports, these five plans are simply script orders, not 100% definite green-lit sure things. Martin stresses that we shouldn't all hold our breath for five separate Westeros stories to hit the air right at the end of Season 8:

"Decades of experience in television and film have taught me that nothing is ever really certain... but I do think it's very unlikely that we'll be getting four (or five) series. At least not immediately. What we do have here is an order for four -- now five -- pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen."

6. It's not going to be about the tales of Dunk & Egg or Robert's Rebellion

Martin dashed our hopes of seeing either the Tales of Dunk & Egg or the story of Robert's Rebellion played out on screen, and each for opposite reasons.

The idea of creating a Dunk & Egg show isn't entirely out of the question forever, but Martin is determined to finish the novels first before he options away the rights to the story:

"I don't want to repeat what happened with GAME OF THRONES itself, where the show gets ahead of the books. When the day comes that I've finished telling all my tales of Dunk & Egg, then we'll do a tv show about them... but that day is still a long ways off."

As for Robert's Rebellion, apparently we'll be getting a bit more of the story by the end of A Song of Ice and Fire, and he doesn't want "a twice-told tale":

"I know thousands of you want that, I know there's a petition... but by the time I finish writing A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, you will know every important thing that happened in Robert's Rebellion."

Guess we can just throw this and this out, too.

