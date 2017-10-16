All round action icon Gerard Butler was rushed to hospital earlier today after crashing his motorcycle in Los Angeles. The 47-year-old star was lucky enough to escape with minor injuries.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred when Butler was cut off by a car in LA causing him to lose control and crash. A bystander called 911 after witnessing the incident, and Butler was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries. Fortunately, it appears that Butler didn't suffer any broken bones or serious injuries, and escaped with just cuts and bruises.

Hopefully, Gerard's injuries will not prevent him from promoting his upcoming movie Geostorm over the upcoming days. Check out the trailer for #GerardButler's latest offering below:

(Source: TMZ)