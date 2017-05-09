In 2014, Marvel introduced the world to a band of misfits and made us fall in love with them. Our connection with the Guardians of the Galaxy was even strong enough to make us root for a humanoid tree, whose vocabulary is limited to three words: "I am Groot". Taking this one step further for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, everyone is now going gaga over the starry-eyed tree baby known as Baby Groot.

Some fans believed that Baby Groot would just be a marketing ploy, but director James Gunn proved the naysayers wrong upon the film's release, giving Baby Groot a key role in the space comedy.

2 weeks after the movie's release, the internet still hasn't got enough of the little tree, so concept artist Josh Herman has shared his incredibly cute Baby Groot artwork that was used for the hugely successful #Marvel movie.

Concept Art For Baby Groot

Even though these vary from the final rendition of Baby Groot, you have to admit that he's still just as cute. The first image shows Baby Groot innocently entangled in Peter Quill's 'Awesome Mix Vol. 1'.

[Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

Needless to say, Star-Lord would have flipped out at the site of this!

The second image features Baby Groot bawling for some milk, which begs the question as to whether a humanoid tree baby would drink milk or water. Either way, including tiny flowers sprouting from his body is a really a nice touch by the artist.

[Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

Josh Herman's third and final image of the fan favorite character features a classic team-up between himself and Rocket Raccoon - sort of. Rocket famously said "aint no thing like me, 'cept me", but Baby Groot looks like he disagrees.

[Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

Herman shared his excitement on being asked to create concept art for Baby Groot,

"Baby Groot was super fun to work on! When we were told that he was going to be a toddler, I wanted to try doing some concepts with props in them to help in him looking more like child. It was a really fun project and very happy to show these"

The Marvel Connection: Josh Herman's Previous MCU Artwork

This isn't Josh Herman's first association with Marvel. In fact, he is responsible for the final renditions of Iron Man and Ultron in Age of Ultron.

Ultron [Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

Mark 45 [Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

His immense influence on the #MCU goes even further, as he also designed Iron Man's 'Hulkbuster' armor, incredible designs for the Hulk himself, and the final rendition of Groot (in his adult form) in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Groot [Credit: Josh Herman/Marvel]

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues to dominate the box-office, it's no surprise that this particular bunch of A-holes have worked their charm on fans and critics once again. With two heart-warming appearances under his belt, it'll be exciting to see what James Gunn has in store for us in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

(Source: CBR, ArtStation)