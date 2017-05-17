Horror and comedy often make uneasy bedfellows, but when the pair work together successfully, few movies can match the emotional impact of these two genres combined. Get Out is arguably the strongest case for this yet, incorporating director Jordan Peele's comedic sensibilities with a script that takes audiences through the darkest recesses of societal prejudice.

Given the unpredictability of these genres when combined, the ending of Get Out could have taken a surprising turn in either direction. Fortunately for fans of happy endings, Peele eventually chose to close #GetOut with a scene where Chris is rescued by his friend Rod after killing all of the insane white people. However, during an interview with Yahoo!, Peele revealed that he had many more alternate endings in mind, some of which are arguably better than the final cut.

Alternate Ending #1: The Sunken Place

In this chilling alternate version of Get Out, the film ends with Rod arriving to rescue Chris from the house. However, instead of allowing the pair to drive away together, Peele originally planned a far more harrowing ending.

"Rod comes to break into the gated community, finds his way in. He’s looking for Chris and he sees Chris looking in a window on Main Street, and he goes ‘Chris!’ and Chris turns to him and goes, ‘I assure you, I don’t know who you’re talking about."

Just like Andre, Chris too is now trapped in the sunken place while one of the white cultists walks around in his body. Is it possible to imagine a more depressing ending than that? Well, yes, actually.

Alternate Ending #2: The Barred Place

Included on the DVD & Blu-ray release of Get Out, this second alternate ending brings to life the all-too real fears that numerous members of our society face today.

Wrongfully imprisoned before Rod can rescue him, Chris ends the film in jail, defeated and unable to escape. Despite being the victim, the sad, unfortunate fact of this case is that the police would never let a black man who killed a family of wealthy white people go free.

The only solace to be had here is that Chris did at least find justice for those previously wronged by the Armitage family:

“I’m good. I stopped it.”

Unfortunately, the expression on his face suggests that Chris is feeling anything but "good" as the credits begin to roll.

Why Did Jordan Peele Decide To Stick With A Happier Ending?

Speaking to Collider about this downer of an ending, Jordan Peele explained why he ultimately chose a happier path, saying that:

"In the beginning when I was first making this movie the idea was, ‘OK, we’re in this post-racial world, apparently. That was the whole idea. People were saying, ‘We’ve got Obama so racism is over, let’s not talk about it.’ That’s what the movie was meant to address. Like look, you recognize this interaction. These are all clues, if you don’t already know, that racism isn’t over. So the ending in that era was meant to say, look, ‘You think race isn’t an issue? Well at the end, we all know this is how this movie would end right here.'"

While it's easy to see why Peele decided to change this ending, leaving audiences inspired instead of downtrodden, it would have been arguably more powerful if Jordan had stuck with this darker idea in the long run.

After all, #GetOut bravely confronted issues of racial prejudice head on for the vast majority of its running time, so it's unfortunate that Peele deviated from this approach for the ending, wrapping up the narrative a little too well. Real life is far more ugly than that, something which Get Out doesn't shy away from for the first 95 minutes or so.

Find out more about Get Out when the film hits DVD & Blu-ray on May 23.

Poll Which ending do you think is most appropriate for Get Out? The Theatrical Ending - Where Rod drives away with Chris

Alternate Ending #1 - Where Chris is trapped in the sunken place

Alternate Ending #2 - Where Chris is trapped in prison

(Source — Collider, Yahoo. Poll Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions)