After name-dropping various characters in Marvel lore and teasing the supernatural end of the universe through its first few seasons, #AgentsofSHIELD finally took a step forward and introduced us to our first truly supernatural superhero: Robbie Reyes, a.k.a. Ghost Rider. The show took a dark turn with the character's inclusion, but it was just the push it needed to become a fan-favorite comic book adaptation.

Sadly, the character met an untimely death when he sacrificed himself to stop his villainous and unhinged uncle. But with this being a #comicbook show, and the character being so important to the Marvel mythos, fans speculated it was only a matter of time before the hero would make a return. And it looks like we were right, because...

Ghost Rider Is Coming Back To 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

[Credit: Marvel Television/ABC]

Yes, you heard that right. Earlier today a glimmer of hope surfaced when the show's Twitter account posted a very cryptic message, teasing a big fire coming soon to the world of the dedicated team of super spies:

Forecast is predicting flamin hot weather #AgentsofSHIELD — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) May 1, 2017

It was widely speculated that the tweet teasing Ghost Rider's long-awaited return to the small screen, but there was sadly no way of confirming it. Until today, that is. TV Line is reporting that #GabrielLuna will be reprising his role as Robbie Reyes Season 4 finale, "World's End."

His return comes at an interesting time for the show. The current storyline has the characters trapped in an alternate reality where Hydra is in control of the world. Surprisingly, the character will figure into that plot. #Marvel also released an official synopsis for the final episode:

“GHOST RIDER RETURNS ON THE EXPLOSIVE SEASON FINALE OF ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ON ABC Gabriel Luna Guest Stars as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider 'World’s End' – With the surprising emergence of Ghost Rider, Coulson and the team attempt to stop Aida from ending the world on the exciting season finale of 'Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', TUESDAY, MAY 16 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network."

As you can see, the flaming anti-hero will make a "surprise emergence" to help Coulson and his team stop Aida, who is currently hell-bent on destroying their superhero-filled world. So essentially, #GhostRider against Hydra? That's definitely something to look forward to.

What's Next For Ghost Rider In The MCU?

[Credit: Marvel Television/ABC]

There's been rumblings of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. not coming back for a fifth season. Ghost Rider gave the series a considerable boost in critical reception and ratings when he was introduced, so this could be an effort from the showrunners to breathe new life into the series. If that's the case, Robbie Reyes could very well become a main player for future seasons if it gets renewed.

However, there's another, much more exciting possibility: Ghost Rider getting his own show. Ever since the character became part of the #MCU's large superhero roster, rumors of a possible spinoff - either on Netflix or ABC - have been swirling around. While speaking with Comicbook.com Gabriel Luna revealed that branching out was a possibility for the character:

"I don’t have a preference. People talk about ‘Ah man he’d be great as a feature,’ which is [an] idea too… It could be in the cinema, it could live on Netflix, whatever it is. It’s been talked about, there’s definitely deals in place for that potential."

Who knows? His reintroduction could be Marvel's way of testing the waters, or even making a subtle introduction to the character's bigger and crazier mythology.

See Also:

But that's still speculation. Even with the synopsis, there's very little we know about his return to know for sure what will happen with Robbie Reyes in the future. With that said, he was one of the best parts of the fourth season, so having him come back - regardless of whether that signals bigger things to come for him - is incredibly exciting.

You'll be able to see Ghost Rider saving the world alongside Coulson and his team when the #AgentsofSHIELDSeason4 season finale airs on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

What do you think about Ghost Rider returning? Will he become an important part of the MCU moving forward? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: TV Line, Comicbook.com]