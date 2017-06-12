Sony gave new life to the Ghostbusters franchise with 2016's Ghostbusters, directed by Paul Feig and starring #MelissaMcCarthy, #KateMcKinnon, #LeslieJones and #KristenWiig. Aside from the great story and cool visuals, this was a complete reinvention of the franchise, which meant it existed separately from the original franchise.

But despite that separation, fans have been eager and hopeful to eventually get the new and old teams together for one awesome adventure. Well, as we learned during an exclusive interview with Movie Pilot, it shouldn't be too long until that happens.

Co-creator of the franchise and director of the first two Ghostbusters movies, Ivan Reitman, and original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson sat down for an interview with Movie Pilot's very own Super News Live to commemorate Ghostbusters Day.

In the interview, we learned there was something quite big coming our way with the franchise.

It's Time To Cross The Streams: Bringing The Past And Present Ghostbusters Generations Together

Reitman revealed that the plan was to have the old and new #Ghostbusters teams eventually collide in one film. When could we get to see this explosion of awesomeness, you ask? If things go according to plan, in Ghostbusters 2.

According Reitman, not connecting the two movies in the reboot felt a little awkward, but the studio is hard at work on fixing that:

“We’re doing a lot of work about where do we go next with 'Ghostbusters.' I think one thing that fans have clearly wanted –– and so did I –– that somehow we tie the worlds together [...] I think it was a little awkward that it wasn’t connected, and we certainly heard a lot from everybody out there. So I would definitely want to connect to all of that.”

It's finally happening!

Getting to see Kate McKinnon's Jillian Holtzmann interact with #BillMurray's Peter Venkman? I couldn't be more onboard with that. This just goes to show how the studio is restructuring its plans and exploring other options.

But hold on a sec, because that's not where the intention of an inter-connected universe stops.

Sony has much bigger plans for the franchise than just a crossover with existing Ghostbusters teams.

A More International Approach To Ghostbusters

Both the studio and Reitman would love to see Ghostbusters teams from all around the world get together at some point to fight ghostly threats with more diverse backgrounds:

“Ghostbusters, that idea doesn’t have to just take place in New York, it can happen all over the world. I think it'd be really cool to see Korean ghosts or Chinese ghosts. All those great traditions in the world have all these historical stories and tales and those people are afraid of. To have a sort of local group of Ghostbusters that maybe tie in with the head office in New York would be fun.”

That concept sounds like the studio going back to their idea of creating films for different Ghostbusters teams around the world before putting them together to fight one powerful threat.

So just to recap, not only could we get a crossover between the original and new teams, but we'll also get international adventures with other ghost-hunting teams? The Ghostbusters franchise has a lot of potential, and going by these plans, Sony is taking full advantage of it.

Would you like to see a bigger take on the Ghostbusters franchise? Let me know in the comments!