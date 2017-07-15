Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of everything Marvel Studios has been building towards since Iron Man premiered in 2008, and the hype for the film is unreal. The MCU is home to a plethora of heroes, and each one will join the fight when Thanos reigns down hell upon Earth.

This year at #D23, attendees got their first look at the highly-anticipated film, but fans at home will have to wait a bit longer. Thankfully, Marvel Studios brought a ton of the actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War out on stage, and the result is one the biggest cast photos in the #MCU’s history.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy, Wakandans, And Avengers Assemble

Each actor came out one by one, and the audience exploded as each MCU cast member walked across the stage to join their co-stars. Once they all graced the stage, the group posed for an amazing cast photo. This photo of the Avengers: Infinity War cast is spectacular, and although it is missing some major actors, it’s great to see Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy on the same stage.

The picture includes: Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), #RobertDowneyJr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), and Karen Gillan (Nebula).

In addition to the cast photo, Robert Downey Jr. released a video on his Instagram account, which shows some great footage of the star before he joins his MCU co-stars on stage. In the video you can see Chris Hemsworth walk out on stage, then Kevin Feige announces RDJ, and the audience erupts with applause.

The mastermind behind Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was also in attendance, as was as one half of directorial team the Russo Brothers, Joe Russo. Anthony Russo was said to be still in Atlanta working on the film, and no word was said regarding the missing members of the cast. Although the cast picture is massive, Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlet Johannsson (Black Widow), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), were not able to attend the panel.

Marvel Studios still has two more films to premiere before Avengers: Infinity War, with Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, 2017, and Black Panther on February 16, 2018. With each passing film, we get closer to seeing #Thanos take on the MCU, and with “Earth's Mightiest Heroes” standing in the way of his goals, we might be looking at one of the most epic superhero films of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Sound off! Are you excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!