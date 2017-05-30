The Gilmore Girls revival last year was originally intended to be a final gift for the fans, one that neatly wrapped up the story of Rory and Lorelai following the show's nine year hiatus. However, with that four-word bombshell at the end of the finale, Rory instantly guaranteed that Season 9 would have to be made. After all, dropping that news without revealing who the father might be is just plain cruel.

Fortunately, semi-confirmation from a Latin Netflix site recently sparked hope that a second revival will take place, and preliminary talks are now officially on the table. However, whether or not new episodes of Gilmore Girls are actually filmed depends both on series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and the actors themselves, who appear to be in conflict over the future of the show.

During our recent visit to the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, two stars from Gilmore Girls spoke about their involvement with the show, revealing whether they would return for another revival. Do you want the good news or the bad news first? Brace yourselves...

Sean Gunn Is Open To Returning As Kirk... On One Condition

In the spirit of positivity, let's start by revealing that Sean Gunn would certainly return to Gilmore Girls, if given the chance. During out interview with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Gunn explained exactly why he would star in a revival:

"I know there's a lot of people who would like us to shoot more. I would always be open to stepping back into the shoes of Kirk, because I love playing that character and I feel like it's something that fans like and that I'm good at and that I enjoy doing..."

There's just one catch:

"That said, Amy [Sherman-Palladino] is a storyteller. I know she always had a kind of sense that the thing would come around full circle and that was a natural ending point for it, so I honour and respect that. If she says she's done, I'm cool with that, but if she says she wants to do more, I would do more."

So far, we know that #Netflix are investigating the possibility of reviving Gilmore Girls, but as Gunn said, much of that hinges on Amy Sherman-Palladino and whether she would agree to a ninth season. Fortunately, if or when the show's creator does decide to bring Rory and Lorelai back, Kirk won't be far behind. Even if it takes another nine years for the show to return, Gunn will step right back into the swing of things.

"I was a little nervous at first, I didn't know if I'd jump back into it. My first day on set, I didn't have any lines. But then as soon as I started speaking with scripted dialogue... Amy's writing is so specific and so precise, that it came right back."

Would Milo Ventimiglia Bring Jess Back To Gilmore Girls?

While Sean Gunn was positive about a potential revival of the Gilmore Girls revival, heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia was less keen. When a fan asked whether he might bring Jess back one last time, the actor shared some rather discouraging views, while still praising the shows last four episodes:

"I was excited to go back, it was a great time. Jess was a fun character, but I always remind people that it was 16 years ago in the past. I'm very happy that the fans and the audience got those last four episodes. They should be happy with that."

At the end of the day though, the decision to revive #GilmoreGirls is ultimately up to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and she seems to agree more with Milo Ventimiglia than Sean Gunn. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sherman-Palladino explained that there's a possibility, but it doesn't sound promising:

"We pitched this as close-ended. We pitched it as: 'This is the year in the life. This is the way it was ending.' ... Netflix and Warner Bros., we all went into this sort of saying that this was it. So there really haven't been any more discussions about: Is there going to be anything else? I don't know."

While it's debatable whether Gilmore Girls even needs a ninth season, the truth is that fans will never rest easy until Rory reveals who the father of her baby is. In a world where #Netflix feels justified renewing Fuller House yet again, take a few minutes out of your day and pray to the TV gods that Gilmore Girls will return once again too.

Do you think Gilmore Girls should return for a second revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!