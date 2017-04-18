It's been a while since we've asked this question: "Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?" The '80s game series that sparked a successful television franchise is now coming to Netflix, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez voicing the globetrotting, red fedora-wearing thief.

I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017

Along with Rodriguez, #StrangerThings' Finn Wolfhard will also star in the Netflix animated series voicing Carmen Sandiego's accomplice, Player. The animated remake will premiere in 2019 and will consist of 20 episodes.

Where Is Carmen Sandiego?

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 16, 2017

It's about time #CarmenSandiego picks up her hat again. The last time we saw her in action was three years ago in the puzzle game Carmen Sandiego Returns.

While the character had several known TV shows in the '90s, the most well-known series is Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, where she was voiced by legendary Latina actress Rita Moreno (who's also appeared on Jane the Virgin, coincidentally enough).

Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego? concentrated on teaching viewers, primarily children, geography and history, among other subjects. The Netflix reboot will explore Carmen Sandiego's past through more fun-filled adventures in the attempt to answer who she truly is and how she became the criminal version of Indiana Jones.

Netflix Is Bringing Back The Classics

The streaming giant is known for its excellent TV series and for reviving fan-favorite shows from the past. One of the most recent revivals is #Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in The Life. Sequel to The CW's hit show Gilmore Girls, it has already garnered positive reviews and a second season is right around the corner. Another show being revived by Netflix is the '80s wrestling show GLOW, as an adaptation, coming to the streaming service on June 23.

Among the animated shows resurrected by Netflix is Voltron: Legendary Defender. The cancelled Cartoon Network show #YoungJustice is also set to return to screens via Netflix with production already underway.

Carmen Sandiego will undoubtedly follow the success of many of the original shows the streaming giant has produced. Now it's just a matter of time until we finally see one of our childhood classics shows back in style, this time with #GinaRodriguez in control.

Carmen Sandiego premieres on Netflix in 2019.

