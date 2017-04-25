Netflix's new comedy series Girlboss may be rife with equal amounts of both laughter and drama, but there's one arguably more important aspect that remains constant throughout the entire show: the clothes. As Sophia realizes her eye for vintage threads has the potential to make her some serious dime, she begins to delve deeper and deeper into the world of preloved fashion.

Throughout this journey, her daily looks are absolutely to die for. Time and time again she manages to pull together some seriously impressive looks — and she's got the perfect retro haircut and badass #Girlboss attitude to match.

Did you find yourself with some serious stylespiration after watching Girlboss? Well get ready to feast your eyes on the most incredible outfits from Season 1! But be warned: these images may have you embarking on an out-of-control online shopping spree.

1. THAT Incredible Jacket (And The Rest Of Her Outfit, Too!)

"This is an original 1970s East West calfskin motorcycle jacket in perfect condition." Sophia's outfit in Girlboss Episode 1 was already on point, but little did she know she would soon snag the vintage steal of the century. You can totally understand why she flew all the way to Texas and paid $2,000 to get this amazing wardrobe piece back.

2. Sophia's Makeshift Bikini

We've all experienced an unexpected trip to the pool that caused us to bare our most embarrassing, unflattering pair of underwear to the world. But how many of us manage to look like we're pulling off a legit look at the same time? Sophia's lace bra and last pair of clean underwear somehow looks like a retro, high-waisted bikini thanks to her terrific accessorizing with those oversized shades and chunky black heels.

3. The Fur-Trim Coat

Ah, the iconic vintage, fur-trim coat; the must-have piece to add serious wow factor to any everyday outfit. And as Sophia demonstrated, it's the ideal get-up for freaking out in a shop window.

4. The Denim Jumpsuit

Why do double denim when you can just throw on one body-hugging piece? This sky blue jumpsuit definitely has that old school San Francisco vibe; just the thing for running errands across the city.

5. Annie & Sophia's Flashback Outfits

Sophia and Annie's past fashion choices may have been dubious at best (ahem, those Coachella get-ups), but their night out together showed the beginning of their love affair with vintage. And how incredible is Annie's Farrah Fawcett 'do?

6. That Weird Model's Party Outfit

Yes, she's an absolute freak, but holy hell that model can put together an outfit. I can't be the only one desperate to see a better shot of this weird alien's attire for the launch party, right?

7. Sophia's Dinner Dress

She may eat plain pasta and butter six nights a week, but Sophia sure does scrub up pretty nice when she needs to pitch a business proposal to her super serious dad.

8. Annie's Wardrobe Awakening

There was definitely a noticeable shift in BFF Annie's style as she became more involved in the day-to-day operations at Nasty Gal, favoring bold splashes of color against black as the running theme in her wardrobe.

9. The Black Launch Party Jumpsuit

Forever preferring pants over skirts, Sophia rocked the hell out of that sleek black jumpsuit and statement bronze necklace for the new website launch.

10. The Rhinestone Denim Jacket

Because you can always improve a Western-inspired denim jacket with a little bedazzling!

11. Sophia's Business Bitch Outfits

Who said bell bottoms aren't appropriate business attire?

12. The Nasty Gals

As Sophia takes Gail on a tour of her local bar, she points out the incredible style of her local potential Nasty Gal customers. Wait, so when she goes out wearing a robe it's stylish, but when I do it I'm losing control of my life? Pfft, whatever...

13. The Silk Embroidered Jacket

Just colorful enough to be eye-catching and with an actual embroidered map of Japan on the back, this jacket is the perfect thing for a crazy adventure in the city.

14. Sophia's Bar-Ready Ensemble

One minute she's eating pasta on the couch, the next she's throwing on a jacket and is ready for a night out on the town. Now that's some Girl Scout-level preparedness.

15. The Red Trench Coat

Not many people could pull off a red leather trench coat, but of course Sophia makes it work again and again, pairing it perfectly with denim flares and a pale yellow '70s tee.

What was your favorite look from Girlboss?