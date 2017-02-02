When it comes to sex, Lena Dunham's HBO show Girls has left little to the imagination. Over five seasons — with the sixth and final installment coming our way later this year — we've seen everything from Marnie getting her butt munched over a kitchen sink, to Elijah's gay sex scene, to Adam making his new girlfriend Natalia crawl into his bedroom on all fours, sparking a huge conversation about consent and its grey areas. In other words, #Girls talks openly about what goes on behind closed bedroom doors.

So then, for a #TV show where sex is a huge topic — it is about the life of millennials "finding themselves," after all — a show in which characters regularly bang and one that contains constant nudity, it's surprising to learn that there was one particular scene the censors didn't like at all. In fact, there was one Girls sex scene so graphic it did not get the A-OK from HBO.

See also:

Lena Dunham, producer Judd Apatow and HBO's entertainment president Sue Naegle explained the scene to The Hollywood Reporter:

APATOW: "From the beginning, we were aware that what we were doing was sexually provocative, and that’s what made it interesting and new and fun. Lena wanted to reveal something that is normally hidden — so often you’re not talking about a giant part of most people’s lives because people don’t want to portray it on film — and that opened up tons of stories that you’re usually not able to tell. But then we had a scene with a conclusion shot …" DUNHAM: "It was actually cum arcing through a shot." APATOW: "And HBO said, 'If this is in the show, we could lose our license.' We were like, 'Oh my God, we’ve actually found the line at HBO.'” NAEGLE: "In HBO’s defense, it was like a fire hose!"

When asked, HBO's former president of programming Mike Lombardo simply said "you don't need it," which I think summarizes the proposal aptly. What would they gain from the addition of a direct cum shot? Would it have added anything to the conversation about sex that Lena Dunham et al started? Would it spark a new one? Or would it just be gratuitous for the sake of being gratuitous? To be honest, my money is on the latter.

The final season of Girls airs Sunday February 12, on HBO at 10/9c. Check out the trailer below:

Do you think the censor was right in this case?

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)