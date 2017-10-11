In 2016, build up to the 88th Academy Awards was largely dominated by fans who chose to campaign for Leonardo DiCaprio's first Oscar. Prior to his win for portraying Hugh Glass in Iñárritu's The Revenant, Leo had been nominated four times and his incredibly vocal fanbase decided en-masse that 2016 would be his year.

Of course, the Academy Awards aren't a public vote, but that didn't stop fans campaigning across social media with everything they had — including photoshop skills, a knack for viral memes and, of course, a fantastic sense of humor.

Fortunately, DiCaprio's unofficial viral campaign had a happy ending, but there are still many other deserving candidates who still don't have an Academy Award. With 13 nominations and zero wins, the next Leonardo DiCaprio must be the one-and-only Roger Deakins, who recently brought Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 to life with his illustrious cinematography.

Fans Are Campaigning For Roger Deakins's First Oscar

Since the release of Blade Runner 2049, fans have been blown away by the spectacle of the film and the magnitude of Villeneuve's expansive world. It is yet another example of why Deakins is a master of the craft, and fans desperately want the Academy to acknowledge his most recent achievement.

Roger Deakins does not have an Oscar. I repeat, Roger Deakins does not have an Oscar. https://t.co/9ZW0UStDkH pic.twitter.com/pFaJv6fXgw — Grrr (@gray) October 6, 2017

#BladerRunner2049 is a visual masterpiece & one of the best shot films of the past decade. Roger Deakins better win the Oscar or Ill riot. pic.twitter.com/5fCXDn5vIz — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 7, 2017

Saw Blade Runner with @jondutoit.



We agree: if Roger Deakins doesn't win the Oscar the Academy should disband. — Scooter Downey (@TrueLegendFilms) October 10, 2017

If Roger Deakins doesn't take home an Oscar this year. We riot. — Andy Bates-Ribezzo (@CrimeRibz) October 10, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 is a flawed masterpiece.

One for the ages.

Roger Deakins deserves every damn trophy for it. — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) October 10, 2017

if Roger Deakins doesn't win an Oscar for Blade Runner, someone at AMPAS is going to get retired. — aaron (@optikpop) October 10, 2017

If Roger Deakins doesn't win an Oscar for Blade Runner: 2049's Cinematography then they got it wrong. Flat out. The shots in this film... — Cody House (@CodyHouse53) October 10, 2017

If you're in for a eye-popping visual candy, watch #BladeRunner2049. If Roger Deakins doesn't win an Oscar for this, I'll lose my shit. pic.twitter.com/qyoVu9PJFD — Rash (@WreckitRash) October 10, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 is the best shot movie I've ever seen, if Roger Deakins doesn't finally win his oscar this year I will riot — Nick Ferlito (@nickferlito) October 10, 2017

This is just a handful of the many, many calls for Deakins's first Oscar, and their enthusiasm is certainly justified — particularly when you consider Deakins's filmography and the fact that he has narrowly missed out on 13 previous Academy Awards.

Is It 14th Time Lucky For The Great Roger Deakins?

'Blade Runner 2049' (Credit: Alcon Entertainment)

Deakins was first nominated for an Academy Award back in 1994 for his work on The Shawshank Redemption. Since then, he has continued to leave audiences in awe with titles such as Fargo, Skyfall and Sicario. In 2008, he was even competing against himself, having been nominated for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and The Reader in the same year.

Of course, someone of Deakins's prestige doesn't actually need an Oscar to elevate his career because he's already considered to be among the most masterful cinematographers currently working in the industry. But it's not just fans that are campaigning for Deakins's first Academy Award. Upon the release of Blade Runner 2049, Indiewire put forward the idea that his latest effort is an Oscar-worthy amalgamation of everything the cinematographer has achieved to date:

It works like a visual summary statement of everything Deakins represents stylistically with his storied naturalism. After 13 nominations, he may finally win the Oscar.

This sentiment is also shared by the Telegraph's Helen O'Hara, who describes Deakins as Blade Runner 2049's "secret weapon,"and Collider's Kyle Buchnanan, who insinuated that Deakins should get this year's award for best cinematography:

Villeneuve is well respected but possessed of a less-overweening profile, which has left room for Deakins to command nearly equal billing in reviews and, down the line, perhaps earn a greater tribute from the Academy.

So, just like Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016, Roger Deakins has critics and fans behind him — but what about his competitors?

Who Else Could Take The Award This Year?

'Dunkirk' (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Although it's a little early to say who might challenge Roger Deakins's almost inevitable win at the 90th Academy Awards, there are a few cinematographers who have achieved significant feats this year. Most notably, Hoyte Van Hoytema's work on Dunkirk will surely be remembered by the Academy, despite not being released during awards season. Similarly, Janusz Kaminski has already claimed Academy Awards for his work on Saving Private Ryan and Schindler's List — two collaborations with Steven Spielberg — and the pair have reunited for this year's The Papers. However, the good news is that Deakins's fans won't have to worry about Oscar-favorite Emmanuel Lubezki — who isn't contending for the award this year.

So, will Deakins finally get an Academy Award? It may be too soon to say, but it certainly seems likely — particularly if the general consensus is able to influence the Academy, just as it did for Leonardo DiCaprio.

