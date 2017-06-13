Watch out Hollywood, The Land Of Stories is coming. Twentieth Century Fox is teaming up with actor/writer Chris Colfer to bring his New York Times bestselling fantasy series to the big screen. Colfer himself will write and direct The Land Of Stories: The Wishing Spell, the adaptation of the first novel in the series. The film will be produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine's 21 Laps production company — which produced Arrival and Netflix series Stranger Things — while Colfer and Rob Weisbach will executive produce and Fox’s Kira Goldberg will oversee development.

The Land Of Stories book series follows twins Alex and Conner Bailey, who, following the death of their father, end up stumbling into a world full of fairy tales. The series has been incredibly successful, and its popularity has caused many fans to call to for a movie adaptation. Well, now it's official.

A Gleeful Return

Colfer is undoubtedly best known for his role of Kurt Hummel on #Glee from 2009 until the show's conclusion in 2015. His incredible portrayal of the openly gay teen garnered acclaim from fans and critics, earning him a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor, and a spot on 2011's Time 100 List.

He released The Land Of Stories: The Wishing Spell back in July 2012, and the book ended up topping the New York Times Bestseller List. Since then, each individual book in the series has stormed the bestseller charts, with the final instalment due out next month.

However, the upcoming film adaptation won't be the first time Colfer has dabbled in screenwriting, as he wrote the 2013 film Struck By Lightning — which he also produced, novelized and starred in. He also wrote an episode for Glee Season 5, entitled 'Old Dogs, New Tricks'.

Not content with just conquering the film world, he will also write, direct and star in the pilot for #Indigo. This pilot will explore the mysterious world of Indigo children: kids are misdiagnosed with illnesses, but actually possess extraordinary paranormal powers.

A Worthy Film Adaptation

Over the years, we have seen many great novels subjected to less-than-stellar film adaptations. A lot of the time, this is down to the fact that the author of the books isn't involved in the production process. This is something that Colfer had previously expressed concern about when asked about adapting The Land Of Stories for the big screen.

Colfer's significant involvement in The Land Of Stories film suggests that we're going to see a faithful adaptation.



But thankfully, that won't be the case here, as his significant involvement in the production process suggests that we're going to see a faithful adaptation, true to his original vision. While The Wishing Spell will mark the directorial debut for the 27-year-old actor/writer/singer, it's great to know that he will be the one steering the ship, because there's truly nobody better to helm this project.

