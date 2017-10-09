It's been almost three years since worldwide musical phenomenon Glee came to an end. The hit Fox series broke hundreds records, gained high viewing figures and single-handedly proved that musicals can work on television. Not bad for a show that was almost sidelined by Fox before series creator Ryan Murphy convinced the network to pick it up.

While #Glee had its fair share of troubles, from some questionable storylines to on-set feuds, and of course the tragic death of male lead Cory Monteith, the cast of the musical dramedy remain good friends and that fact was proven once again this weekend. Glee stars #LeaMichele and #DarrenCriss performed at Elsie Fest together — but interestingly they weren't the only Glee stars present.

Jenna Ushkowitz, known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang on the hit show was also there, as was Ryan Murphy, and Michele wasted no time in taking to Instagram to post about the awesome Glee reunion. Check it out below:

'Glee' Cast Forever

While this impromptu Glee reunion fills our heats with, well, glee, it isn't the first time that the cast has reunited this year. Back in June, Matthew Morrison shared a lovely photo on Instragam of himself alongside several of his former Glee cast mates, thanking them for their continued support. Morrison, who played Mr. Schuester on the hit Fox series, was pictured with Harry Shum Jr. (who played Mike Chang), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman) and Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams).

In addition to their reunions, the cast of Glee have been doing remarkably well for themselves professionally, considering the musical show only ended a mere two years ago. Series' star Michele went on to appear on Murphy's horror-comedy Scream Queens before releasing another show-stopping album, entitled "Places," earlier this year. The actress can now be seen on ABC's side-splitting comedy, The Mayor.

The cast of 'Glee' have been doing remarkably well for themselves professionally, considering the musical show only ended a mere two years ago.



Criss appeared briefly in American Horror Story: Hotel and will show off a different side of himself when he portrays serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the upcoming season of American Crime Story, which is subtitled The Assassination Of Gianni Versace.

Of course, we couldn't mention the success of Glee stars without talking about Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin, both of whom now have leading roles in The CW's Arrow-verse. Benoist plays Kara Danvers/Supergirl in Supergirl and Gustin plays Barry Allen/the Flash in The Flash. The two have been featured on-screen together on many occasions, including in the recent musical episode of The Flash (which reunited Gustin and Benoist with Criss), where the actors were able to showcase their musical ability once more.

Glee may be over, but the impact that it had on television will remain forever. If it had not been for the musical dramedy, then we may not have Empire or Smash, both of which aired after the Ryan Murphy series. While we can continue to rewatch Glee on Netflix, we still mourn the loss of one of television's greatest series, but these impromptu reunions remind of us of our Glee-ful days, as well as continuing to encourage fans to keep on believing.

Were you a fan of Glee? What was your favourite musical performance on the show? Tell us in the comment section below.