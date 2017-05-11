God Particle? 2017 Cloverfield Movie? Cloverfield 3? As always with Bad Robot's mysterious, interactive Cloverfield Universe, there's a lot of mystery surrounding J.J. Abrams next project. Much like 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was known as The Cellar only months before release, information will be cryptically drip fed in the run-up to the film's release.

There's a lot to admire about the #Cloverfield Universe. It's one of the most cloak-and-dagger studio productions of a generation, accompanied by a seriously ingenious marketing campaign (not to mention its alternate reality game). With that in mind, it's worth keeping a close eye on this one, so Movie Pilot has provided a guide to keep you fully up to date.

'God Particle' Trailer

Bad Robot's marketing surround films in the Cloverfield universe is notoriously savvy. With #10CloverfieldLane, a trailer was dropped only a few months before release, so expect the same late release for the God Particle trailer.

'God Particle' Release Date: When Is It Out?

The original #GodParticle release date was set for 24 February 2017, but was then pushed back to 27 October 2017, at the same time it was confirmed as Cloverfield 3. The name, too, has been changed to 2017 Cloverfield Movie, although this'll more than likely be altered again before release.

'God Particle' Plot: What's It About?

As evidence by 10 Cloverfield Lane, films within the Cloverfield universe can be completely distinct. The God Particle plot will be much the same, this time leaving Earth and focusing on the International Space Station.

The limited synopsis reveals that the crew aboard the space station find themselves alone after a cataclysmic experiment causes the Earth to completely disappear. They are then approached by another space craft, and have to decide if they are friends or enemies. Yikes!

'God Particle' Cast & Characters: Who's In It?

Although the final details of the God Particle cast and characters will be released closer to October, the impressive names involved in the Cloverfield 3 project include:

Daniel Brühl

Elizabeth Debicki

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Chris O'Dowd

Zhang Ziyi

David Oyelowo

Aksel Hennie

John Ortiz

'God Particle' Theories

Oh, this is a good one. The God Particle theories will no doubt blast out of the internet's strasophhere when we approached release. As Cloverfield 3, this film will follow Bad Robot's exceptional online marketing treasure chest; we'll keep you updated with all the latest theories as they happen.

Where To Watch 'God Particle' Online

After release, it's unlikely that God Particle will be available to stream on Netflix. However, there will be more options after its cinematic run, so check back here for more details.