2014 was a spectacular year, as the King of Monsters found himself on screen once more. The king was loosely considered admirable, but questionable to long-time fans due to the subtle changes made. Long gone were the days of seeing that rubber-suit creature, but also long gone are the days of non-CGI creatures, which adoring fans loved about the series.

In the new era, #Godzilla has found a renewed following thanks to the 2014 film featuring Brian Cranston, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olson and Aaron Taylor Johnson, with new cast member Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things. It was announced that a select few of them will be reprising their roles for Godzilla 2, or even Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as the movie is apparently named. For Warner Bros. and Legendary Films, Godzilla 2 will serve up an amazing dish with this third entry into the ever-growing kaiju genre.

Godzilla 2 Will Be A Bigger Brawl Than Godzilla (2014)

While the MUTOs from Godzilla played a huge role as eye candy to fight against the King of Monsters, there's no doubt that Legendary Films and Warner Bros. will be putting up one of the largest brawls in the world of CGI. Instead, it seems that the brawl against the MUTOs were only small previews of things to come in the future installments. Serving up the battles they did in Godzilla (2014), it seems that we could be preparing to see the fight once more from the human side of things, and the struggles the fights will cause.

Since Godzilla's new foes will be bigger than ever, we can assume that Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidora will almost match their original selves from the classic films. With Mothra being the giant moth, we can only expect that their might be some minor changes to the appearances to match a more realistic approach. The downside for creatures Rodan and King Ghidora in #Godzilla2? We may seem some heavy deviations to make them more appear realistic, more believable, and well, just as dangerous as before.

Godzilla 2's Press Release Statement Is Cryptic As Ever

The heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

It seems that with their statement, we could very well see Godzilla 2 become a monster-based brawl for the ages. With a release date in 2019, we can only hope that Legendary Films and Warner Bros. prepare us for the ultimate fight between both King Kong and Godzilla as they fight for supremacy in 2020.

While the press release tells us exactly who's coming out for a good showdown, we still don't know what the real-world impact will be for the supporting cast members, and the way the creature will impact their characters lives.

