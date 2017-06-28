My apologies to teenage girls around the world, but the artist formerly known as Edward Cullen is officially dead. Five years after the last Twilight movie premiered, it looks as if Robert Pattinson has made the jump that'll finally separate him from the sparkle-skinned blockbuster vampire with whom he's still tightly bound.

That jump comes in the shape of indie heist thriller #GoodTime, and its new trailer unveils a brand new look at R-Patz — one with a bleached blond head of hair and diamond earrings. Pitting him against the law, Good Time sees #RobertPattinson star as Constantine, as a down-trodden criminal from Queens who's racing against the clock to retrieve his brother from prison.

Check out the trailer for yourself:

Early reviews of the movie, which premiered at Cannes, appear to be resoundingly positive — it's currently standing at a super fresh 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. There's even talk of R-Patz's performance, which has been described as "propulsive," "enthralling," and "magnificent," being enough to catapult the 31-year-old actor into Oscar territory.

And, if you consider Pattinson's previous work, you wouldn't be wrong to argue that this is a man who's proved himself as an adaptable talent. Over the past five years he's gone from intensely eyeballing Bella in a high school cafeteria to starring as the American photographer Dennis Stock in the Life biopic, to waltzing through the Amazon with Charlie Hunnam in The Lost City of Z.

With that in mind then, it's not totally out of the question to think that Good Time could be the movie R-Patz needs to project him into a new arena and sever the Edward Cullen connection once and for all.

Good Time hits theaters August 11, 2017.

Do you think Robert Pattinson deserves an Oscar?