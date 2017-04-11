On April 10th, Good Morning America posted a video on their Twitter account hyping a “huge Star Wars announcement 40 years in the making,” that would be made on their show on April 11th. Star Wars fans were buzzing with anticipation, and speculated about what this news could be. So, April 11th came, and Star Wars fans got up early to watch Good Morning America to witness a big moment in Star Wars history.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @StarWars celebrates its 40th anniversary and we've got an announcement you won't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/gbQWV1a8Yt — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 10, 2017

Fan anticipation rose as the first hour of GMA went by with no Star Wars announcement – but we did get to see Robert Pattison! Then the skies parted, #MarkHamill and #DaisyRidley appeared on screen, and they announced… the new Force For Change contest.

Don't get me wrong: Force for Change is a great charity, and the chance to visit Skywalker Ranch, go to #TheLastJedi premiere, or be in the #HanSolo movie is awesome. However, given the hype around the announcement, fans weren’t exactly thrilled. These weren’t the droids Star Wars fans were looking for, and they took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Twitter Reacts To GMA's Huge Announcement

As @starwars celebrates 40 years, @HamillHimself and Daisy Ridley announce the chance to win the ultimate fan experience. pic.twitter.com/8199lmCmZZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2017

Although the announcement was over-hyped and a bit lackluster, Star Wars fans were beginning to lose their patience way before the announcement was even made. The anticipation kept building, and fans flooded Twitter with their feelings about having to wait so long for the mystery Star Wars announcement:

give. me. the. star wars. announcement. my. family. is. dying. — Totino Fatale (@the_sad_gay) April 11, 2017

**wishes GMA would stop talking about current events and get to the exclusive Star Wars 40th announcement** — Mason Smith (@Mason_Smith96) April 11, 2017

After having to sit through over an hour of #GoodMorningAmerica, a lot of people were ready to snap. But at least this huge announcement would brighten their day, right? Wrong. The push-back to the announcement was immediate, and can be summed up in this one tweet:

my TL is filled with love and insults to GMA, it's a good day to be a Star Wars fan pic.twitter.com/EiLMLRqGgZ — carol mwe (@carxlinv) April 11, 2017

The immediate reaction to Good Morning America was one of frustration, and the collect Twittersphere cried out all at once:

Us after the underwhelming GMA announcement this morning #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/HASZ6eUCbX — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) April 11, 2017

The GMA Star Wars announcement was that someone leaked a couple of pages from Emperor Palpatine's old tax returns. — Patrick Guaschino (@Pat_JG) April 11, 2017

@GMA @starwars @HamillHimself "big announcement" is just shameless self promotion. If you wanted to distract from the good cause, that's how to do it. — vontigo (@Vorgon6) April 11, 2017

That #GMA Star Wars "announcement" can kiss my ass. Don't get me hyped for a trailer and then pull that shit. Boooooo. — Steve L (@SteveInTheBurgh) April 11, 2017

Sigh. Look @GMA and @starwars, #ForceForChange is awesome and I absolutely support, but "an announcement 40 years in the making"?



Erm, no. https://t.co/KtYIBR4w7V — Wayne Blackburn (@cllrwblackburn) April 11, 2017

In honor of @starwars 40th, we made you watch @GMA all morning for nothing! — LegallyFlix'd (@j_legally) April 11, 2017

Did you really think they were going to announce the original, unaltered #StarWars trilogy, on Blu-ray, on @GMA? Come on, now. pic.twitter.com/DOBpM73lSb — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) April 11, 2017

It is difficult to get completely upset about the #ForceForChange announcement, because it is for a really good cause. Some Twitter users recognized this, and tried to bring some reason to the outrage. Some even brought up the fact that Star Wars Celebration is around the corner, and we will get all the Star Wars news we could hope for:

Those of you upset about that #StarWars announcement on GMA need to realize the end of this week will be stuffed w/ news. So relax. — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 11, 2017

To those STAR WARS fans that are upset that the GMA announcement was for charity and not something else all I can say is..... pic.twitter.com/2yD4eeT2yv — Sen Murphy (@ReelFada) April 11, 2017

LOL @ people who thought there was going to be a seriously big announcement today on GMA days before Star Wars Celebration — Zach Kindron (@ZachWWMovies) April 11, 2017

When it comes down to it, GMA’s Star Wars announcement was not what fans expected it to be, and that’s okay. #StarWarsCelebration is almost upon us, and we will get a lot of awesome news, and the teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Make sure you come back and check MoviePilot for all the news that is sure to come out of Star Wars Celebration.

