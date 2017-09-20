Ten years on, and ever since they got together in the backseat of a limo to the poignant lyrics of Sum 41's "With Me," Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass have been defining and re-defining relationship goals right, left and center. Yet, now that a decade as passed since "Chair" officially waltzed into our lives oozing wealth from each and every one of their pores, a few behind-the-scenes tidbits are spilling out and as expected, they are truly delicious.

While 2008's Gossip Girl promotional posters showed the characters engaging in some naughty behaviour alongside review snippets that promised to offer up content that was "every parent's nightmare," we now know that what could have been is far more salacious. Yeah, even that threesome with Hillary Duff and the raunchy romp on the hotel bar doesn't cut it.

[Credit: The CW]

In a new interview with Vulture, executive producer on The CW show, Josh Safran, recently revealed that he has some regrets about what didn't make it into the show. His words were:

"I only regret things like not showing Chuck finger Blair and the dildos and other sexual stuff."

Um, sorry what? Finger-banging and dildos? Surely not! Delving in further though, he then recalled one particular scene in #GossipGirl:

"We had a story about Chuck taking care of Blair under a table at Xan’s. I don’t think we were able to do it, but we hinted at it."

Then, harking back to a time Penn Badgley was bombarded with dildos on the set of the show, Safran added:

"There were dildos [Georgina] sent to Dan at the house, and we had these really huge dildos in this house that Penn [Badgley] was so shocked to see — but we cut it because you couldn’t show them on air. The deleted-scene version, which I don’t think we ever put anywhere, is hilarious because they’re like a foot and a half long. Penn was really shocked."

Unfortunately, Standards and Practices would often step in to restrict steamy story lines so they were appropriate for teenage viewers, which quite frankly, is a colossal shame. Life is a very cruel thing.

Do you think Gossip Girl should have been more sexually explicit?

(Source: Vulture)