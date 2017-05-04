We wouldn't normally recommend killing your own father, but then again, Thanos isn't most fathers. During a surprisingly heart-wrenching moment in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Gamora's sister Nebula revealed exactly why she's so hellbent on ending the Mad Titan's life once and for all. Spoilers: It's gruesome AF.

Why Should Nebula Be The One To Kill Thanos In Avengers: Infinity War?

We already knew from the first Guardians of the Galaxy that Nebula had a more difficult childhood than most. Explaining why she betrayed Thanos to side with Ronan, the Smurf-like villain said:

"You see what [Thanos] has turned me into? You kill him and I will help you destroy a thousand planets."

While Nebula sure does like to exaggerate somewhat — honestly, who has time to destroy a thousand planets these days? — we certainly understand why the cybernetic villain is partial to a bit of patricide.

Speaking to Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Nebula revealed that she and her sister Gamora were regularly pitted against one another as children for training purposes. Every time one of the pair lost, a body part would be replaced by machinery. Unfortunately for Nebula, Gamora never lost, resulting in this rather disturbing scenario for the misunderstood villain:

"He [Thanos] pulled out my eye, pulled out my brain, pulled off my arm."

It's not every day that your father rips you apart, piece by piece, only to then reconstruct your body through agonizing surgery. Unfortunately, that's the reality which Nebula faced as a child, growing up in the house of Thanos. Patricide suddenly doesn't sound so bad, right?

Knowing this, it makes total sense for Nebula to be the one who delivers the killing blow to Thanos. Destroying the Mad Titan once and for all would bring closure to Karen Gillan's character, enabling her to take revenge on the man who so brutally wronged her all those years ago.

Gamora seems to agree — or at least the actress Zoe Saldana does, who told Comicbook.com that Nebula should reunite Thanos with his lover, Death:

"I think that me [Gamora], as his golden child, I sort of gave up. I'm done. I'm resolved. I wouldn't want anybody else to put him in the place than the first person the struck and he hurt the most which is his kids. So, I would want Nebula to do it."

How Could Nebula Kill Thanos In Avengers: Infinity War?

In conjunction with the strength and endurance afforded to Nebula by her Luphomoid physiology, Karen Gillan's tragic villain can also withstand near-fatal injuries, using her cybernetic enhancements to reshape her body back to normal.

When combined with her formidable training as a master assassin, this all makes Nebula a challenging adversary for heroes such as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite this though, could Nebula really pose much of a threat to Thanos — especially if he's been enhanced by the power of the Infinity Stones?

We would be very surprised if Nebula didn't play some kind of key role in the defeat of her father, but we imagine that the assassin's contribution would have little to do with her strength or powers. Instead, it seems far more likely that Nebula will take Thanos down through her inside knowledge of the Mad Titan and his past. After all, it's not much of a stretch to imagine that Nebula would have learned a thing or two about her father over the years, and this could give our heroes a psychological advantage over the near-omnipotent being.

Maybe Nebula's involvement will clear up the final part of the 'Thanos Theory'?:

During the comic book storyline Infinity Gauntlet, Nebula managed to steal power from Thanos and claim it for herself, forcing the Mad Titan to ally himself with Earth's heroes. However, Nebula's character arc in the MCU has been far more forgiving than that, portraying her instead as a tragic victim of her father's abuse.

Rather than paint Nebula out as a wannabe replacement to Thanos, it would be far more emotionally gratifying for Gamora's sister to die while taking out the Mad Titam in Avengers: Infinity War. Naysayers have complained since day one that Marvel doesn't take death seriously, and Nebula's sacrifice would work on a number of levels. It would enable her to redeem herself, and take revenge for all of the pain she's been put through.

Failing that, Mantis could surprise us all and deliver the killing blow instead. Lord knows Baby Groot isn't going to step up.

