Let's face it, #SuicideSquad was a hit. The film didn't exactly get a positive response from critics (nor from many fans), but it grossed an impressive $745 million at the global box office. It also launched #MargotRobbie's version of Harley Quinn into the spotlight. It didn't take Warner Bros. long to sign up for a sequel, but they also announced an unexpected spinoff: Gotham City Sirens.

Late last year, we learned that this #DCEU film would star Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn alongside new versions of #Catwoman and #PoisonIvy. Since then, though, we've had pretty much no news — not even casting announcements.

We Got This Covered just stumbled across some fascinating evidence that this may be about to change.

Amazon Drops A Hint

The cover art. [Credit: Trends International]

Browsing for 2018 calendars, one of their staff stumbled across something he didn't expect; a Gotham City Sirens 2018 calendar, published by Trends International. Although the cover art puts a spotlight on #HarleyQuinn, it's clearly only a placeholder, as the synopsis reads:

"Suicide Squad favorite Harley Quinn joins DC Comics’ super villains Catwoman and Poison Ivy in a movie of their own, Gotham City Sirens. Find out more in the movie and in the 2018 Gotham City Sirens Calendar that includes the last four months of 2017. It features spacious grids with room to write in all of your super-villainous exploits printed on paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council."

The calendar is available for purchase from September 1st 2017.

Teasing Out The Implications

For months now there have been strange rumors that, in spite of the lack of news, Warner Bros. was hoping to release Gotham City Sirens in 2018. We've not really heard anything concrete about this project since December of last year, though, so these persistent rumors seemed unlikely to say the least. But now we have this strange piece of evidence that something's in the works.

At the very least, this suggests Warner Bros. has already cast Catwoman and Poison Ivy, and costume work is expected to be finished soon. After all, those calendars all have to be printed by September! What's more, though, this also seems to indicate Warner Bros. would be planning a 2018 release for the film. Otherwise the calendar, which is realistically marketing for the movie, would lose all impact.

If we're right about this, then we should be expecting more news soon — and the most likely place is surely at SDCC 2017. That would be the perfect venue to announce the cast of #GothamCitySirens, and then it would time for Warner Bros. to get this show on the road. The phenomenal success of Wonder Woman has surely stabilized things at that troubled studio, and now the future's looking a lot brighter for the DCEU.

