The Gotham City Sirens movie may have an unclear future along with much of the DCEU, but in an intriguing turn of events, fans don't have to wait any longer to see the fan-favorite group. Fox's Gotham has a unique way of taking the best characters and story elements from Batman comics and movies, but ultimately creating their own unique and compelling story. The team-up of Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy from the comics is now receiving the Gotham treatment, providing fans with a #GothamCitySirens story long before any movie. Let's take a look at which characters are teaming up and what they have in store for the denizens of Gotham.

Warning: Gotham spoilers ahead.

A 'Kean' Recruitment

The Batcave of Gotham's secrets has been sealed pretty tight leading into Season 4. One of the few exceptions was that Barbara Kean would be returning despite an 'electric' death in the Season 3 finale.

Barbara's character development has been one of the most dramatic on the show. She evolved from privileged love interest of Jim Gordon, to psychotic pawn in Theo Galavan's master plans, to brutal and manipulative ruler of the criminal underworld. In the latest episode, "The Fear Reaper," the purpose of Barbara's return and next steps of her unlikely character development were revealed as both Selina Kyle and Tabitha Galavan faced the former Queen of the criminal underworld, the key to setting up the Gotham City Sirens storyline.

Barbara reached out to Tabitha — previous lover and partner in crime — and the opportunistic Selina with ornate cards reading "An opportunity awaits." With Penguin in control of the underworld and by extent Gotham through his licensing system, Barbara is ready to push back. If Penguin is going to control who can commit crime in #Gotham, then Barbara is determined to control who gets the weapons to commit those crimes. It's a brilliant idea, profiting off the foundation of Penguin's schemes rather than creating a whole new system. Providing the licensed criminals with weapons is her way back into the underworld.

Just as Penguin has learned from his past mistakes and used them to get back on top of the underworld, Barbara seems to have learned from her mistakes as well. She constantly pushed Tabitha aside in Season 3, only using the whip-wielding Galavan when useful. Instead, she placed more trust in Edward Nygma. Those choices cost Barbara not only the Sirens club and control over the underworld, but her life. She's learned from her mistakes by boldly recruiting Tabitha along with her protege Selina. Barbara now exudes a calm, wise demeanor her character always lacked. Her erratic nature is gone and her new ways even convinced Tabitha to get on board, though she's not the only one.

A Spicy Future

Gotham's fiercest ladies will also be joined by Ivy Pepper. Fed up with Penguin's ungrateful and dismissive behavior towards her, Ivy has turned her back on him for good. She seeks to rejoin her old friend Selina as the women band together against the corrupt men who have wronged them, asserting their unique and powerful positions in the city. Maggie Geha chose to play an older Ivy in a very quirky, naive fashion in Season 3. The kid stuck in a grown-up's body act is quickly disappearing as Geha chooses to play a frustrated and much darker Ivy in Season 4, thus leading to Ivy joining the show's version of the Gotham City Sirens and consuming those dangerous potions at the end of the episode.

Rumors have long swirled that Barbara was destined to become Harley Quinn, but those rumors have been shut down for the better. Instead, Barbara has become and will continue to be her own unique character. Still, she still bears quite a few parallels to Harley. Now that she's working with the show's versions of Catwoman and Poison Ivy, we have our very own Gotham City Sirens story. With Gordon and Penguin already at each other's throats, both characters will underestimate the impact Barbara, Tabitha, Selina, and Ivy can have on the city. The firepower they're selling to criminals is dangerous in itself, and could ultimately nullify Penguin's licenses if criminals feel guns allow them to reign free outside his jurisdiction. Add in the individual skill sets and experiences of all four ladies and the scope of the threat they can provide is clear. Gordon and Penguin can fight their way, but both may be helpless against the true Gotham City Sirens.

