Over the course of three seasons, #Gotham has explored the origins of several #Batman characters, including the Mad Hatter, The Joker, Catwoman and of course Bruce Wayne. While Oswald Cobblepot has been a constant presence on the show since its very first season, he has yet to exhibit certain key traits of his famous comic book counterpart, the Penguin.

However, it looks like that's all set to change when Gotham returns next week when, according to actor Robin Lord Taylor, Oswald will finally don the traditional Penguin outfit — top hat included. And that's not all — there's a massive musical twist: the Penguin will be singing!

Twist and Shout

Yes, we're elated too. If there's one thing that we love in the world of television, it's musical episodes. From Buffy The Vampire Slayer to Grey's Anatomy, almost every popular TV series has dabbled in the world of musical theatre at one point or another and it appears that Gotham is next in line.

In this special moment, Edward Nygma will experience a hallucination of Penguin, who will serenade him with an Amy Winehouse song. Robin Lord Taylor spoke to Collider about the unusual scene.

If you notice in the scene, it’s the first time we introduce the top hat. I’m wearing the traditional Penguin outfit, and so there’s this beautiful — in a way, I keep coming to, before I was shot, I keep coming to Riddler and telling him, ‘I defined you,’ and in this episode, too, ‘I made you who you are.’ And then weirdly in his fantasy he made the Penguin who he is.

We Will Finally See The Penguin On 'Gotham'

'The New Batman Adventures' [Credit: Warner Bros]

Taylor has been killing it as Oswald Cobblepot on Gotham and, with every season, the character has become more and more like his comic book counterpart, but he has yet to don the character's iconic apparel. With this announcement, it looks like we're finally going to get a glimpse of Taylor in the legendary Penguin outfit.

Even if it may be for a hallucination, we're extremely excited. As the Penguin is currently presumed dead after the jaw-dropping mid season finale, there's a huge possibility that Nygma's hallucination will occur before the villainous kingpin of Gotham actually re-emerges from the ocean.

Moreover, as Cobblepot is currently swimming with the fishes, perhaps his time in the oceanic underworld will lead to a full time transformation into the bird-like Batman villain — much like the character's back story in Batman Returns. Either way, we can hardly contain our excitement to see Taylor's Penguin in the top hat!

Will Ed Stand Under Penguin's Umberella?

Cobblepot and Nygma quickly became one of TV's greatest duos during the second season but things took an unexpected turn this season when Cobblepot confessed his romantic feelings towards the future Riddler. However, after Nygma discovered Cobblepot's part in the death of his girlfriend, Isabella, he understandably disowned his former friend and exacted revenge on him in January's mid season finale.

As Gotham heads into uncharted territory with a musical moment, perhaps Cobblepot will tease Nygma or perhaps he will attempt to win back his friend's trust?

Taylor confirmed that Cobblepot will sing Nygma an Amy Winehouse hit but as of yet we don't know which song will be used for the musical sequence. Maybe Nygma will stand under Cobblepot's umbrella and forgive him his sins?

One can hope that we'll see a Nygmobblepot reunion soon, but that's unlikely now that the true Penguin will be making his way to Gotham. Earlier this year, The Flash proved that musicals and superheroes blend surprisingly well together so we can't wait to see Penguin strutting his stuff across the stage when Gotham returns to screens next week.

Gotham returns to Fox April 24th.

