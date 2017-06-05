It's been quite a season for Gotham. The hit Fox drama has explored many #Batman storylines this season and with Bruce on track to become a superhero, Selina embracing her inner Catwoman, and Edward Nygma having fully transformed into the enigmatic Ridder, the Season 3 finale was bound to be explosive.

Note: This article contains significant spoilers for the Gotham Season 3 finale.

The two-part finale was shocking and it has left us with so many loose ends that I have no idea how we can possibly wait until September to find out what comes next. Before I get too excited though, let's take a look back at all of the action from tonight's finale.

Bruce Kills Alfred As Ra's Al Ghul Arrives

We've been anticipating the arrival of the ever powerful Ra's Al Ghul for many months now. Last week's episode saw Bruce's powerful teacher gunned down by Alfred in an attempt to save the young boy's future. However, the trainer had previously told Bruce that the true leader was eager to meet with him. That iconic meeting finally happened in tonight's episode as we met the villainous Ra's for the very first time. Ra's gave the brainwashed Bruce the opportunity to fulfill his "true destiny" by killing Alfred.

Alfred begged the young man to fight it and he delivered a heartfelt speech that had us in tears, begging the young #BruceWayne to embrace his human nature and regain his emotions. However, Bruce stabbed his butler in a horrifying moment which, as a result, forced his emotions to come flooding back. He instantly regretted his actions, but it was too late—Alfred was dead.

Ra's taunted Bruce, telling him that they would meet again. He also gave the boy some advice—use the water. The nearby green pool (which comic book readers already identified as the Lazarus Pit) was enough to revive Alfred and bring him back from the dead.

Fish Mooney And Barbara Meet Their Maker

#Gotham's original queen returned last week to speak to her former friend Oswald Cobblepot. Tonight's season finale saw Fish Mooney and Penguin plan to take over Gotham and use the antidote to make money, giving themselves even more power. However, Gordon showed up and, still under the spell of the Alice Tetch virus, fought them all, stabbing Fish in the process.

Fish accepted her untimely death, requesting that Oswald make the city his before burning it to the ground. It was a shocking moment and we definitely didn't see it coming. We're going to miss you, Fish!

Elsewhere, Tabitha and Barbara's playful rivalry finally came full circle as the two ladies battled it out in one-on-one combat. During the altercation, Tabitha tipped over the nearby lights which immediately electrocuted Barbara. Judging from her motionless body it would appear that the current Queen of Gotham had been killed... or has she? I have a feeling we haven't seen the last of Babs just yet.

Bruce Embraces His Destiny And Becomes A Hero

Bruce Wayne has spent the entire season trying to discover his destiny. Tonight's episode saw Bruce shake off all external influence as he decided for himself what his future will entail. During a heart-to-heart with a recovering Alfred, the butler told Bruce that he needs to find something he cares about and to protect it all costs. Bruce's attention was later caught when the news reporter on a nearby television was discussing how the city would not recover from the Tetch virus for years. In that moment he discovered he'd found his calling.

Moments before the episodes conclusion, a young family was ambushed in an alley by a robber—reminiscent of Bruce's parents' murder in the very first episode of the first season. However, a cloaked figure emerged from the shadows and took out the burglar before proceeding up to the top of the skyscrapers. As the camera panned up the buildings, the figure removed the mask, revealing it was Bruce. Gotham's fledgling protector has finally accepted his destiny and become the hero he is destined to be. Batman has been born!

Catwoman Finally Rises

Batman wasn't the only comic book character to be born in the season finale. Selina Kyle has always been a particularly agile individial and considering her comic book destiny, we all knew that she would eventually adopt the mantle of #Catwoman. This season has found the young girl going on missions and discovering more about her past, not to mention engaging in a relationship with Bruce. By the finale, it was about time that the young feline got her iconic outfit.

In tonight's episode, Selina, clad in leather, spoke to Tabitha about joining forces in the future and Tabitha seemed to like the idea. In a very cool moment, Tabitha lent Selina her whip and was shocked to discover that Selina was a natural, swinging the whip and hitting her target in a scene gave us some serious Batman Returns vibes. With Selina finally letting out her inner vigilante, I can't wait to see what lies ahead for the brave girl as we head into #GothamSeason4.

Gotham returns in the fall. What was your favourite moment from the two hour season finale? Tell us in the comment section below.