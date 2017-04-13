This article contains spoilers from Gotham Season 3.

Gotham has taken huge steps in furthering the Batman mythology this season with the arrival of the Mad Hatter, the rebirth of Poison Ivy and the resurrection of Jerome — a.k.a The Joker. It has also been an incredibly important season for Bruce Wayne, who has finally started showing signs of the hero he is destined to become.

Among all of these surprising developments and that shocking winter season finale, we were also shocked to see Edward Nygma exact his revenge on Oswald Cobblepot, leaving us to wonder whether the future Penguin is dead or alive.

The show is currently on a mid-season hiatus and after that jaw-dropping winter finale, we are chomping at the bit to find out what happens next. To help with our #Gotham withdrawal, Fox have released a synopsis for Episode 15 to tide us over until the show returns later this month.

“Nygma convinces himself that he doesn’t need Penguin to succeed and begins to introduce himself to Gotham as “The Riddler.” Bullock and Lucius Fox get caught up in Nygma’s mind games, while Gordon learns troubling news about his father’s death. Meanwhile, the Court of the Owls reveals its next move.”

If you're still dying to find out more about Gotham, then why not check out these brand new photos from the mid-season premiere? Each gives away some pretty juicy details about the direction that the #Batman prequel series is headed.

The Riddler Is Coming To 'Gotham'

Edward Nygma may have been the GCPD's helpful forensic scientist in the first season of Gotham, but the character has come a long way since then. During the second season, Nygma embraced his inner madness and killed his beloved girlfriend, Kristin Kringle, in the process. After experiencing rehabilitation of sortsduring his stay at Arkham, Nygma once again became unhinged in Season 3 after his best friend Oswald murdered his latest girlfriend, Isabella.

Following the events of the finale, the biggest riddle of all is whether or not Nygma will embrace who he really is, but if the newly released pictures are anything to go by, then we've finally been given an answer. When Gotham returns on April 24th, it seems that we will have another famous Batman villain on the show as Edward Nygma officially becomes The Riddler. The above photo gives us a clear look at the Riddler's outfit and, unlike other elements of the hit Fox series, the outfit stays very true to the comic book.

Though the city is still reeling from Jerome's reign of terror, Nygma will likely waste no time in making the citizens of Gotham aware of his presence. Much like he did in Season 2, the villainous trickster simply cannot resist leaving clues and, as you would probably guess, riddles for the police to puzzle over. Will Gordon and Bullock be able to track the Prince of Puzzles before he sends the city into madness? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

See also:

The Penguin Is Alive

Oswald Cobblepot hasn't had much luck on Gotham — from losing his mother to suffering unrequited love for Nygma, it's been a tough ride for the criminal kingpin. However, just like his comic book counterpart, Cobblepot keeps bouncing back and that's exactly what appears to be happening in these photos. Nygma may think he got revenge on his former BFF, but it seems that Oswald has lived to see another day.

With the Penguin's criminal connections and the Riddler's incredible intellect, Gotham city had better prepare for the biggest war yet.



Although he has shown nothing but affection towards Nygma thus far, Cobblepot will likely retaliate this time, which will have major effects on the people of Gotham. With the Penguin's criminal connections and the Riddler's incredible intellect, Gotham city had better prepare for the biggest war yet.

Bruce Becomes A Hero

Although every character on Gotham has experienced some sort of growth or character development over the last three seasons, none have come further than Bruce Wayne. The young Wayne proved himself in the winter finale when he single handedly took out Jerome, an encounter which led to the inception of the famous Batman code of conduct — a.k.a the 'no kill' rule.

The third season has seen Bruce transform from the young, terrified boy into somewhat of a hero. We've seen Wayne embark on secret missions with Selina, take on criminals, and continue his physical training with Alfred.

Also, let's not forget that Ra's Al Ghul will be making an appearance in Season 3, so there is a large possibility that Gotham will draw from the Batman Begins narrative where the villain ends up training the young warrior. Either way though, Bruce is well on his way to becoming Batman and the new photos suggest that he'll head out into the field again. After all, the subtitle for the back half of the season is "Heroes Rise", reflecting Bruce's ascent into heroism.

Gotham returns to FOX on April 24th.

Poll What are you looking forward to seeing most when 'Gotham' returns? The Riddler — the outfit looks great!

The Penguin's return — he's going to retaliate against Nygma!

Bruce's transformation — he's becoming a hero!

[Source: Screen Rant; Poll Image Credit: Fox]