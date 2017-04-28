Now that The Joker is on the scene, it was only a matter of time before Harley Quinn cartwheeled her way through the streets of Gotham. While her identity is yet to be confirmed, a new picture strongly suggests that Barbara Kean-Gordon will fulfil fan expectation in Season 4 and become the Clown Princess of Crime, perhaps even with the Gotham City Sirens in tow...

Does This Picture Confirm That Barbara Will Become Harley Quinn On 'Gotham'?

Gotham [Credit: Fox]

At first glance, this promotional photo of Barbara is worlds away from the short shorts worn by Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, or even the jester-inspired costume from the comics. However, you don't have to be the world's greatest detective to spot how this color scheme and the lighting combine to evoke the look of Harley Quinn.

Gotham has teased Barbara's evolution into #HarleyQuinn for some time now. During an interview with TV Guide, producer John Stephens revealed that the Clown Princess of Crime might make her debut on Gotham in Episode 22, which just so happens to also be the Season 3 finale. Although this picture is in fact taken from Episode 17, titled 'The Primal Riddle', the timing still works if Barbara's evolution into the character happens gradually over a number of episodes.

Harley Quinn [Credit: DC Comics]

After all, it took Jerome three seasons to become Mistah J, and even now, this hasn't been officially confirmed by the Gotham show runners. If this approach is anything to go by, then we expect to see #TheJoker's squeeze follow a similar path, becoming Gotham's version of Harley Quinn in all but name.

Will We See The Gotham City Sirens Unite In Season 4 Of 'Gotham'?

Gotham City Sirens [Credit: DC Comics]

Actress Erin Richards entertained the idea of Barbara becoming Harley Quinn during an interview with Cinema Blend, explaining how the ex-Arkham inmate could evolve in this direction:

"Harley Quinn seems to like destruction for destruction's sake, and that's wonderful, but I feel like Barbara has more of a plan. She's a little bit more intellectual in her approach toward climbing the ladder and taking over the underworld. There would have to be something that happened that sort of stripped away that kind of scheming side of her. That, to me, is what Harley Quinn represents. That madness and mayhem..."

Could the Season 3 finale of Gotham lead to Barbara's tipping point, knocking her sanity over the edge? This would certainly make sense timing-wise, and could even set up Harley Quinn as the new big bad of Season 4. If that's the case, then fans would expect to see Barbara team up with her Puddin', Jerome, taking their rightful place as King and Queen of Gotham's underworld.

Gotham [Credit: Fox]

However, there's also a chance that Harley Quinn will strike up a few more friendships along the way, perhaps even forming the #GothamCitySirens with Poison Ivy and Catwoman. Both of these fellow villains continue to evolve towards their older comic book counterparts on the show, so it wouldn't be too difficult to imagine the team uniting once Barbara embraces her madness. The only issue of course is that the Gotham City Sirens film may put such plans on hold. Having said that, DC does appear more open to characters appearing on both the big and small screens following the success of The Flash.

See also:

Whether Barbara Gordon turns out to be Harley Quinn or not, the producers of #Gotham knew exactly what they were doing when they teased fans with this specific look. Make sure you tune in when the Season 3 finale of Gotham airs on June 5 to find out whether we're right or whether Fox has the last maniacal laugh...

Poll Will Barbara turn into Harley Quinn on 'Gotham'? No, it's too obvious. Harley Quinn will be someone else entirely.

Yes, it's the worst kept secret since Jerome turned out to 'secretly' be The Joker?

Harley Quinn won't even appear on Gotham. Margot Robbie's portrayal in the DCEU is too popular right now.

(Source — Cinema Blend. Poll Image Credit: Fox)