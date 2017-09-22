Gotham may divide audiences over its portrayal of certain iconic Batman characters, but the show has been preparing for the arrival of the biggest and most iconic of them all, and that in itself is enough reason to tune in. Last season, Bruce Wayne underwent somewhat of a transformation as the young boy developed his Batman code of conduct a.k.a the no-kill rule. As a result, he found himself in danger on multiple occasions, but his newfound strength and wisdom always made sure that he escaped with his life intact.

The last shot of Season 3 saw Bruce atop one of the cities intimidating skyscrapers, watching in distress the chaos of that is taking over #Gotham. In this moment, viewers knew that Bruce would have to embrace his inner hero and put a stop to it. The fourth season (which is subtitled A Dark Knight) will set the final wheels in motion so that Bruce can finally become the Caped Crusader, and last night's season premiere saw the young billionaire become a man as he took out some of the city's most vile thugs. As the majority of us were watching in awe at this early version #Batman, you may have missed these wonderful Batman inspired Easter Eggs from the Season 4 premiere so let's take a look at all of the great nods to Dark Knight.

The Disappearing Act

It didn't long for the hit Fox show to establish that Bruce's time on the streets has already begun to change him. The young boy seemed calmer than he has in previous seasons and this calmness was accompanied by a confidence that we haven't seen in him before, and it has allowed him to develop one of Batman's most significant traits. Whether you're a fan of the comics, Tim Burton's Batman, or even the recent DCEU version of the character, almost any person familiar with the Caped Crusader is aware of his tendency to disappear while in plain sight.

During the Season 4 premiere of Gotham, Gordon was spooked to discover Bruce in the precinct, commenting that he hadn't heard him come in. After getting the information he required through a conversation that was riddled with subtext, Bruce disappeared without so much as a goodbye, leaving Gordon a little puzzled. Yeah you'd better get used to that, Jim.

The Lights Go Out

The Penguin's latest plan to maintain control of Gotham saw him issue licenses (which were endorsed by the city's mayor) to criminals that would give them free rein to commit criminal acts in Gotham City. Understandably perturbed by this, Bruce attended the opening of the Iceberg Lounge in an attempt to find out all he could about Oswald Cobblepot's latest scheme. However, when the Penguin was set to murder the men that refused to comply with his new law, Bruce tried to reason with the Fine Feathered Fink in an attempt to save the men's lives.

In an act of rebellion, Ivy decided to switch the power off in the restaurant, which gave Bruce and Alfred the time that the needed to rescue the men. Later, when Bruce visited one of the Penguin's accomplices, he used a similar trick that saw the lights flicker on and off, likely to strike fear into the heart of the man. It's becoming clearer that Bruce is letting his surroundings do the fear mongering, just like Batman does.

Whether you love or hate Gotham, there is no denying that Batman's arrival is the moment we've been anticipating since the series began back in 2014. And while it may be coming a little earlier than we expected, that doesn't take away from the fact that Caped Crusader is on his way. These little neat #EasterEggs are only just the beginning and I'm positive that there will be plenty more in the weeks to come. I can hardly contain my excitement.

Gotham airs same next week, same Bat-time, same Bat-channel (8pm on Fox).

Did you spot any other Batman easter eggs in the Season 4 premiere of Gotham? Tell us in the comment section below.