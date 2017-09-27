After portraying O.J. Simpson's defense lawyer Robert Shapiro in FX's critically acclaimed American Crime Story: The People V. O.J., some thought that John Travolta might not get the chance to play such an interesting yet morally ambiguous character again. But the Pulp Fiction star just proved these doubts wrong with the new trailer for Gotti, in which Travolta plays the titular mob boss in the upcoming biopic. Check out the first trailer for Gotti below.

#JohnTravolta is the latest actor to portray the man also known as "The Teflon Don," and has some big shoes to fill. Previously, HBO made the award-winning Gotti: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Mafia Don (or just Gotti) which starred Armand Assante as the infamous mob boss. Assante even won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Gotti, and his performance has been considered to be the gold standard ever since.

John Gotti was the head of the Gambino crime family during the '80s. After assassinating Paul Castellano, the family's previous head, Gotti took his place and quickly rose to the top. At the height of his power, Gotti made billions of dollars through countless criminal activities and turned the Gambino family into one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world.

Thanks to his charisma and flamboyance, Gotti was dubbed "The Dapper Don" by the media. Later on, he was called "The Teflon Don" after he successfully escaped conviction for three high-profile trials, with his nickname referencing the failure of any legal charges to stick. Gotti was finally convicted in 1992 after one of his underbosses became an FBI witness in a landmark trial against the mob boss. He would later die in prison due to throat cancer, passing away at the age of 61 in 2002.

Gotti is considered to be one of the most influential mafia bosses to have operated in America, making his story one for the history books. While some viewers may already be familiar with the notorious mobster's story, Travolta has the chance to retell Gotti's life in fresh and interesting ways, making the new biopic a worthy addition to the seminal mobster movie genre.

Gotti was directed by Kevin Connolly, best known for portraying Eric Murphy in the #HBO series Entourage. The biopic also stars Stacy Keach (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For) as Gotti's mentor Aniello Dellacroce, Spencer Lofranco (Unbroken) as Gotti's son John Gotti Jr. and Kelly Preston (Old Dogs) as Gotti's wife, Victoria. The crime-drama will hit cinemas on December 15, 2017.

