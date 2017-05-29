Last week a 31-year-old man named Mathew Sterling was arrested. Sterling –– who saw himself as The Punisher –– went into Phoenix Comic-Con with various weapons to carry out a horrific attack. The man was planning to assassinate police officers as well as iconic #PowerRangers star, #JasonDavidFrank, whom he was obsessed with.

Thankfully the situation was averted after a person who knew Sterling and who had received texts from him revealing his intentions, alerted police, who then managed to take down the individual. Sterling has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, attempted murder, carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and resisting arrest.

Jason David Frank Speaks Out About The Matter

Jason David Frank had remained relatively quiet regarding the horrific incident, but he's finally opening up about it. The actor originally took to Facebook Live right after the attempt on his life to appease fans. He stated that, while this was a hard situation, he would not allow it to affect him mentally and reminded everyone that he as well as everyone at the convention was safe:

“You will start hearing stuff on social media. I’m fine. I’m okay. Love y’all. Even though it looks like things don’t faze me, I refuse to have a situation tear me apart mentally. You gotta remember, things could always be worse. Things could’ve been worse. But it wasn’t. You know, everyone is safe, things are okay, and it’s a great thing.”

Now, David Frank has given a press conference to provide his official statement.

In his statement, he thanked the Phoenix police department for their incredible efforts and reminded his fans to always speak up when witnessing suspicious activity in order to avoid a catastrophe:

“I'm very grateful to the Phoenix police department for their brave and outstanding efforts, which avoided a terrible tragedy, as recently seen at the concert in Manchester. To all my fans, please, if you see something, say something.”

He went on to reveal the incident opened the door for a much-needed increase in security for Comic-Cons. Those security measures include not using any kind of weapon prop for cosplay. While that may be disappointing for cosplayers to hear, David Frank stated there was no need for accessories in order to come up with some awesome things.

"This incident is an eye-opening situation to increase and add more security at all Comic-Cons around the world. Due to the increased security for the duration of the show, we are banning all prop weapons. However, please do not let this hinder your creativity and best of all, atmosphere."

Finishing his statement, the actor clarified that he was okay and the situation never affected him. Shortly after that, echoing his safety statements, the actor posted a security sign from Phoenix #ComicCon on Instagram, showing that bag-searching was a new security measure:

It's incredibly sad to know there are people out there attempting to commit such heinous actions, and that thanks to them, people who go to events like Comic-Con need to be cautious about their safety.

This should not be happening, but it's great to know that measures are being taken to prevent tragedies and keep people safer. It's also amazing to know Jason David Frank and all the people in attendance during Phoenix Comic-Con are doing great.