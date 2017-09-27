The cast of Grey's Anatomy not only celebrated a very important milestone today but also stood up for a very important cause, or rather, knelt for one. Show creator Shonda Rhimes has posted a photo of the cast and crew taking a knee, following the example of many NFL players who have been protesting racial injustice in the same manner.

NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the racial injustice and inequality has recently drawn the ire of President Trump. However rather than putting an end to the peaceful protest, the president's comments seem to have only resulted in many others kneeling in solidarity. Earlier this week X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny posted their support, and now so have the cast and crew of #GreysAnatomy.

The group took the opportunity to show their support just a day before the beloved ABC drama returns for its fourteenth season. And not only that, but they were actually kneeling while celebrating the filming of the series' 300th episode — as seen in this image posted by Jesse William (who plays Jackson Avery):

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the series, also posted the image with the caption:

We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. #ilovethesepeople #300thepisode

The cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy join numerous high profile individuals who have publicly knelt in support of the message, including musicians Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC with Season 14 on September 28.