Do you smell that? Could it be the burning loins and the burning ears of #ShondaRhimes, meaning that another steamy show is racing toward the ABC schedule? If having a hold over the lovey-dovey population with medical dramas, political thrillers, and those interested in good ol' murder isn't enough, Shondaland just opened up its latest theme park and the sirens are whirring.

Even with Scandal coming to an end next year, it looks like #ShondaRhimes is lining up something else just as fiery in its place. According to the Hollywood Reporter, #GreysAnatomy is getting ANOTHER spin-off, but this time it will be based out of a Seattle fire department. Ironically, just as Chicago Fire branched out into the likes of P.D., Med, and Justice, it looks like Grey's is again stepping through the front doors of the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital into the city beyond.

Fire In The Bedroom

As Anatomy enters its 14th year — and promises that it might never end — now seems like the perfect time for Rhimes to take her world on a road trip. Over the past 12 years of Grey's Anatomy, we have met various bomb squads, paramedics, and firefighters, raising the question: What is life like outside the walls of the world's most accident-prone hospital?

There is one slight catch though, this spin-off will be completely free of Meredith Grey, Alex Karev, and Miranda Bailey — well, at least until it can find its feet. With the doctors tied up in the ER, can the firehouse foray ride on the success of Shonda's other shows? Sure, Grey's may now be an established show with an interchangeable cast of regulars and newcomers, but remember, everyone has to start somewhere.

It is reported that several of the characters for the spin-off will be introduced in an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, so will we be getting an unofficial crossover show before it even airs? It certainly makes sense to at least give us a tease of what is to come, rather than just plonk a whole load of new faces on our TV screens.

Given the history of Rhimes's shows, expect there to be regular explosions in and out of the bedroom, as well as the odd "firing" in the workplace. With the acclaimed writer crafting some of the most heartbreaking storylines on TV, hold onto your helmets for a fair few tragic demises too. However, don't kid a kidder, we all know the best part will be a hunky cast of well-oiled firefighters and their slippery poles. I think the news just set off a fire in the crotches of viewers around the globe.

A Bright Spark

Speaking about the (as yet) untitled show, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey attempted to douse the flames that it will just be NBC's Chicago Fire... but in Seattle:

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and 'Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spin-off."

Grey's Anatomy famously had a spin-off before, when Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery took her own show in Private Practice. Although a middling success, Private Practice ran for a respectable six seasons from 2007 to 2016, but could never capitalize on the popularity of Grey's. Let's hope that a change of profession and scenery away from the drudgery of a hospital can ignite the spark in Shondaland's newest commission.

ABC has put the series straight to order and we can expect to get our first 911 call around the time of the Grey's Anatomy season finale. Speaking of which, the conclusion to the medical marvel's current run is reported to contain a massive explosion — sounds like you need Seattle's latest fire department to me!

Check out a clip from Grey's Anatomy's iconic musical episode and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Are you excited for the 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off? Yes - it sounds red hot

No - chuck a bucket of water over it

It sounds steamy, but I'll wait to find out more!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)