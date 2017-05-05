Note: This article contains significant spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

One of the biggest questions going into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on fans' minds is how the movie is going to handle Ego, played by #KurtRussell. After all, in the comics he is an actual living planet. So when it was revealed that he would, in fact, be Star-Lord's father, some heads were definitely scratched.

But the movie story managed to pull it off. Ego, while still being a living planet, was able to create a human form as an extension of himself to travel the galaxy and go about his business. The reason he was able to do this is because he is what is called a Celestial, which means he has powers similar to a god.

But more importantly, #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 confirmed that the Celestials exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced in the comics back in 1976, the Celestials are a race of giant, humanoid aliens who possess a large amount of cosmic power. And throughout their existence, they have been known to work with genetic experimentation, much like Ego in Vol. 2. We also know that there are more Celestials out there, as Ego said he was "a" Celestial, not "the" Celestial.

Much like Ego, the Celestials all have a shared purpose, which is genetic experimentation. However, they do have another purpose that is not just important to the Celestials, but to the entire #MCU.

We saw in Vol. 2 that Ego had planted seeds of himself on several different planets, in hopes that the planets would one day be remade in his image. This is actually comic book accurate as something that Celestials have been known to do in the comics in the hope that those seeds will incubate and allow them to multiply, increasing the population of the Celestials.

However, there is one being who opposes the Celestials and their mission. To fight against it he has to destroy the planet to destroy the egg. Of course, I'm talking about the planet eater himself, Galactus.

Now, it's true that the character of #Galactus is associated with the Fantastic Four, so his rights are owned by 20th Century Fox. However, there's been chatter for a while that it wouldn't be out of the question for Marvel and Fox to work out a deal.

Setting business aside, narratively, would make sense for Galactus to come to the MCU, as someone will need to take up the spot that will soon be vacated by Thanos after #AvengersInfinityWar. If Marvel is to continue branching into their cosmic universe, then they will need a cosmic villain big enough to be an ongoing threat. And if there is anyone in the Marvel pantheon who is as big of a threat to the entire universe as Thanos, it is Galactus.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 essentially paved the way to introduce to the MCU the entity that could be considered the most dangerous #Marvel villain of all time in Galactus. It could start with fighting the Celestials, and move into a giant battle that ends with the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together to destroy the Destroyer of Worlds.

If there is one character that fans have begged and pleaded to see done right on the big screen, it's Galactus. Seeing him as part of the MCU would be incredible.

