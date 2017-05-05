Note: This article contains significant spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel has mastered the post-credits scene game and trained us to never leave the theater until the final Marvel logo appears on the screen. Now, audiences eagerly stay after the lights turn on to get one more glimpse at a tease or tidbit of the story. In fact, the studio's become such an expert in the topic, that its latest installment, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2, has five spread throughout the credits.

We got a tease for a new (technically, old) team of Guardians, a confirmation that Adam Warlock is on the way, and even some funny moments with our characters. But what if I told you Vol. 2 would have been an even harder record-holder to beat in the post-credits scene game?

Turns out, the film was expected to have one more.

The Deleted Post-Credits Scene That Never Was

#JamesGunn revealed during an interview with USA Today that there was supposed to be a sixth post-credits scene. There's a point in the film where Yondu's Ravagers turn against him and lock him and Rocket in a cell. Yondu eventually gets a power boost in the form of his reacquired fin (courtesy of #BabyGroot) and they're able to escape.

What follows is a complete massacre, as Yondu uses his arrow to kill all the members of his former team, and then causes an explosion. One character unlucky enough to get pierced by the weapon was an alien named Gef, played by Steve Agee.

The Ravagers in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

That seemed to be the end for the entire Ravager gang, but the last bit at the end would have revealed that Gef makes it through:

“We realize that Gef has been on the ship the entire time mortally wounded."

According to Gunn, Gamora and Mantis would have been chatting on the Guardians' new ship, when all of a sudden they's start to hear screams. That's when it would have been revealed that Gef was alive (but definitely not well), and a stowaway in the ship. Ouch.

Why Did The Scene Get Cut?

This scene certainly fits the Guardians' comedic tone. So why exactly did it get scrapped? This is why, according to Gunn:

"It ended up being a little confusing.”

While he didn't go into detail about why that was the result, some overeager fans may have felt it was a hint at a future story, while others may have not remembered that the character was part of Yondu's attack on the Ravagers.

It certainly wouldn't have made the post-credits scene marathon feel more crowded, because, well there were already a lot of scenes in there. Who knows? Maybe we'll get to see it as a post-credits scene once the film is released on home video.

#GotGVol2 is currently in theaters.

Would you have liked to see Gef's deleted post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: USA Today]