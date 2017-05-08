If you went to the cinema this weekend, it's likely you ventured out to enjoy the colourful cosmic delight of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. At least this weekend's box office would suggest so, with James Gunn's captivating sequel soaring above expectations with a breath-taking, hip-thrusting, expectation-defying $145 million domestic opening.

Across 4,347 locations, the sequel to 2014's surprise hit exceed the opening prediction of $140 million. Across the weekend, the #MCU's space-set story featuring Star-Lord and friends also made $124 million in foreign markets, adding to an already impressive $106 million opening overseas.

The film has already made a total worldwide of $428 million, and it's not hard to see why. The unlikely group of galaxy defenders has a huge appeal, and Gunn's family friendly hit is packaged perfectly for the cinematic experience, illustrated by both the biggest IMAX opening of all time (1,088 screens) and $174 million made from 3D screenings alone.

The results are even more impressive compared to #GuardiansoftheGalaxy (2014), which opened at $94 million, with an eventual total of $773.3 million. Due to its impressive start, it's looking likely that Gunn's sequel can join Marvel's illustrious billion dollar club, with a third addition to the franchise already confirmed.

The Big Hitters Keep On Hitting

#Boxoffice results away from Guardians 2 pale in comparison. The second biggest earner, Fate and the Furious, may now be in first gear, but is far from exhausted; a weekend total of $8.5 million domestically and $30.1 million internationally helps to nudge its worldwide total to $1.158 billion.

Despite being in its sixth weekend of release, audiences are still crying out for more of The Boss Baby. The DreamWorks animation made $6.2 million domestically, taking its US total to $156 million. On top of the $17 million made on foreign soil, the film's total worldwide gross is at $435 million, making it the 15th most successful DreamWork's movie, behind 2001 classic, Shrek ($484 million).

Meanwhile, Ken Marino's comedy How to Be a Latin Lover made $5.2 million in its second weekend, to reach a total of $20.6 million. That income was almost matched by Disney powerhouse Beauty and the Beast, which made $4.9 million domestically and $11.9 million internationally in its eighth weekend, taking its total to an eye-watering $1.186 billion.

Did you go to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 on its opening weekend? Or did you opt for something else?

(Source: Box Office Mojo, Variety)